Thread: Gonzaga vs Alcorn Post Game thoughts and analysis

Originally Posted by Reborn Originally Posted by

Gonzaga 84

Alcorn 57



I was only able to watch the first half because the stream I was watching ended at halftime. It was sickening. I thought the Zags played really great the first half. I really enjoyed watching the game. Everyone played great.



Strawtere lmled the scoring with 18 and most all were in the first half. Next Sallis had 11, and he played great. I really enjoyed watching him. He was my favorite player that first half. Timme had 10 and Holmgren 11. Nembhard hit 2-3 from behind the arch, and Strawther 3-4. It was good to see Strawther shooting well again, and Nembhard also hitting a couple 3's.



The second half could not have been much fun to watch...and I checked out ESPN stats of the game and it looked like the bench played really crappy....I mean they couldn't even score a single point in the last 3 and a half minutes. Actually now I"M kind of glad I didn't see the second half and especially the end of the game. But I did see that the starters didn't play over 23 or 24 minutes for the game. So that made a difference.



I suppose we'll see more in the next game.



Go Zags!!!