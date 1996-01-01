Results 1 to 9 of 9

Thread: Gonzaga vs Alcorn Post Game thoughts and analysis

    Default Gonzaga vs Alcorn Post Game thoughts and analysis

    Gonzaga 84
    Alcorn 57

    I was only able to watch the first half because the stream I was watching ended at halftime. It was sickening. I thought the Zags played really great the first half. I really enjoyed watching the game. Everyone played great.

    Strawtere lmled the scoring with 18 and most all were in the first half. Next Sallis had 11, and he played great. I really enjoyed watching him. He was my favorite player that first half. Timme had 10 and Holmgren 11. Nembhard hit 2-3 from behind the arch, and Strawther 3-4. It was good to see Strawther shooting well again, and Nembhard also hitting a couple 3's.

    The second half could not have been much fun to watch...and I checked out ESPN stats of the game and it looked like the bench played really crappy....I mean they couldn't even score a single point in the last 3 and a half minutes. Actually now I"M kind of glad I didn't see the second half and especially the end of the game. But I did see that the starters didn't play over 23 or 24 minutes for the game. So that made a difference.

    I suppose we'll see more in the next game.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Well they pushed the ball for the first 15 minutes or so.....
    Gonzaga 84
    Alcorn 57

    I was only able to watch the first half because the stream I was watching ended at halftime. It was sickening. I thought the Zags played really great the first half. I really enjoyed watching the game. Everyone played great.

    Strawtere lmled the scoring with 18 and most all were in the first half. Next Sallis had 11, and he played great. I really enjoyed watching him. He was my favorite player that first half. Timme had 10 and Holmgren 11. Nembhard hit 2-3 from behind the arch, and Strawther 3-4. It was good to see Strawther shooting well again, and Nembhard also hitting a couple 3's.

    The second half could not have been much fun to watch...and I checked out ESPN stats of the game and it looked like the bench played really crappy....I mean they couldn't even score a single point in the last 3 and a half minutes. Actually now I"M kind of glad I didn't see the second half and especially the end of the game. But I did see that the starters didn't play over 23 or 24 minutes for the game. So that made a difference.

    I suppose we'll see more in the next game.

    Go Zags!!!
    Kind of wish my recording pooped out for the second half too.. it was pretty ugly.

    Sallis played with great energy. Chet showed flashes but was also very careless with the ball. Strawther hit shots but needs to play hard all the time. Drew was coasting most of the game. Too many careless turnovers. Cant build bad habits. Gregg has a ways to go.. still early Sacre like robotic. Bolton , Nembhard and drew all knew they didnt have to do much. Felt like if the starters stayed in this would have been a 45-50 point win. However the bench guys have got to play better.
    - the past 6 years or so we have had elite-great teams, but each never seems to hold focus and effort for a full....i'll say 35 minutes. over and over it is a grade A first half like tonight, followed by C effort for most of the second half. that is my glass half empty comment

    - glass half full. hey a win is a win, starters shot well from 3. assist ratio very good, thought gregg played nicely while on the floor.
    Pretty easy to look good against Alcorn State and we looked sub par tonight on multiple aspects. The 2nd half may have been one of the most frustrating 20 minutes of Zag ball I've seen in awhile. Lack of effort, careless with the ball, telegraphed passes. Chet looked to be in slo motion, Hickman was pretty loose with his handle and shot selection was atrocious. We can get away with this most of the year but next week we will get humbled of we can't figure some things out. We can't count on Timme scoring 50% of our points every night. Anton does look better but seems to force things when trying to make moves inside, just doesn't seem natural. I'm venting here and may sound harsh but just what I saw tonight. We've been spoiled with well oiled machines early and thus team has work to do. Ball movement and chemistry is about 1/3 of the way there.
    America's Team!
    - the past 6 years or so we have had elite-great teams, but each never seems to hold focus and effort for a full....i'll say 35 minutes. over and over it is a grade A first half like tonight, followed by C effort for most of the second half. that is my glass half empty comment

    - glass half full. hey a win is a win, starters shot well from 3. assist ratio very good, thought gregg played nicely while on the floor.
    Power went out right after the under 12 time out. Watched a couple minutes on my phone to where Sallis was fouled with about 10 and some change left. After his two free throws we had 72 points and then only scored 12 more the rest of the game? When I checked on the final and saw 84 as our final I thought it had to be a mistake. What happened? Did the power go out in the Mac? Bench should be embarrassed.
    They played well. Will learn from the game. Some of the over the top comments crack me up. 2nd half was sort of a exhibition style. Comes with the opponent and score.
    They played well. Will learn from the game. Some of the over the top comments crack me up. 2nd half was sort of a exhibition style. Comes with the opponent and score.
    People have the ability to see the game differently and have various opinions. The constant is were all Zag fans and have high expectations. Exhibition style is an excuse for poor execution. If that is true, we play like we practice and that was poor performance. We're the #1 team in the country this will come with the territory.
    America's Team!
    We want the 5 bench players to be the #1 team in the country!
    I'm laughing. Why aren't you?
