  • Timme

    0 0%

  • Strawther

    24 64.86%

  • Holmgren

    1 2.70%

  • Bolton

    0 0%

  • Nembhard

    0 0%

  • Sallis

    8 21.62%

  • Watson

    0 0%

  • Hickman

    2 5.41%

  • Gregg

    0 0%

  • Someone else? Who?

    2 5.41%
Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game - Alcorn State

  Today, 08:03 PM #1
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Join Date
    Apr 2009
    Location
    Moms Basement
    Posts
    8,068

    Default BZ Bulldog of the Game - Alcorn State

    I confess that I probably watched sixty percent of the game action for this one. TheW.tvs Stadium stream cut out so much that I was rarely able to catch more than 2-3 minutes of consecutive play.

    From what I did see, the bench got a lot of playing time in this one. There are plenty of contenders for tonights award. Who was tonights BZ Bulldog of the Game?

    Box score

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId/401371256
    Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
  Today, 08:09 PM #2
    zagamatic
    zagamatic is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2009
    Posts
    1,331

    Default

    As much as I would like to give it to Strawther, I saw him gamble on defense a couple of times and the team got burned. Going with Sallis. He's reminiscent of Ayayi in that he has a knack of being in the right place at the right time, usually near the rim.
  Today, 08:09 PM #3
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    19,852

    Default

    Chet is scary good. Tonight was maybe 30% of what he can do. Straw’s watching too many Norvell clips.
  Today, 08:10 PM #4
    TacomaZAG
    TacomaZAG is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Tacoma, WA
    Posts
    1,630

    Default

    Pretty sloppy, especially in the 2nd half. Went with Sallis, liked his energy.

    Go ZAGS
  Today, 08:14 PM #5
    foo's Avatar
    foo
    foo is offline Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    Nov 2012
    Location
    the ether
    Posts
    92

    Default

    Joe Foo looked great tonight
    Sincerely,

    the foo
  Today, 08:23 PM #6
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    scrooner is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    2,005

    Default

    Who had 'Sallis will outscore Timme', 'Timme will lead the team in assists', 'Arlauskas will be 3rd in blocks and rebounds' or 'Perry will get posterized and foul out in 5 minutes' in their bold predictions for tonight?
  Today, 08:44 PM #7
    HenneZag's Avatar
    HenneZag
    HenneZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, WA
    Posts
    1,613

    Default

    Ugly 2nd half. Lack of flow, telegraphed passes with our backup units. We need to find some continuity with the younger dudes. Strawther with the game ball for me.
    America's Team!
  Today, 09:23 PM #8
    All Weather Fan
    All Weather Fan is online now Kennel Club
    Join Date
    Mar 2015
    Posts
    348

    Default

    Swather with an Honorable Mention to Sallis.
  Today, 09:27 PM #9
    gu03alum's Avatar
    gu03alum
    gu03alum is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Western Washington
    Posts
    16,786

    Default

    Timme sets a career high in assists and gets no love...
    Bring back the OCC
  Today, 10:16 PM #10
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    willandi is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    8,515

    Default

    I voted for Strawther because he did the damage and set the tone at the start of the game. I loved what Sallis did, and almost voted for him...but thought that the timing gave it to Strawther.
    I'm laughing. Why aren't you?
