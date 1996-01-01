Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: So we're still number 1... but UCLA got 6 votes

  Today, 10:50 AM #1
    zagdontzig
    zagdontzig
    Default So we're still number 1... but UCLA got 6 votes

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/rankings

    Does that offend anyone? UCLA needed overtime to beat a 4th-ranked Villanova team at home, and trailed significantly before the end of regulation. We controlled the game from tip to finish against a 5th-ranked Texas, and there are still people who think UCLA is better? I'm biased, because I think any team that relies so heavily on a single player for the lion's share of its point is a fraud, and will get exposed when that single player has an off night, so I wanted to ask other observers.

    I did watch both games, and Juzang made a lot of shots, but he also took a lot of ill-advised shots; early clock, deep 2-pointers, with a hand in his face, fading away. Unless he is the next Steph Curry, can a sustainable offence be built around that?
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Go Zags!!!
  Today, 10:57 AM #2
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45
    Default

    Not offended at all; Bruins are a very talented team. And they are not a one trick pony show, there's some guy named Jaime something who is pretty darn good. So here's the story on next Tuesday, short and sweet. We need to contain both Jonny and Jaime, or get ready for a 5-1 record. Can't expect Drew to put up 37 every night.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, AND WE STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL !
  Today, 11:09 AM #3
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Agree, they are darn good and Nova is a recent multi-NC winner and a blue blood unlike Texas, which has been krap.
  Today, 11:19 AM #4
    tinfoilzag
    Default

    Power 5 school in LA TV market with UCLA's history is worth 6 votes alone.

    I'm interested in the votes after we play them.
  Today, 11:19 AM #5
    hockeyzag
    hockeyzag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagdontzig View Post
    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/rankings

    Does that offend anyone? UCLA needed overtime to beat a 4th-ranked Villanova team at home, and trailed significantly before the end of regulation. We controlled the game from tip to finish against a 5th-ranked Texas, and there are still people who think UCLA is better? I'm biased, because I think any team that relies so heavily on a single player for the lion's share of its point is a fraud, and will get exposed when that single player has an off night, so I wanted to ask other observers.

    I did watch both games, and Juzang made a lot of shots, but he also took a lot of ill-advised shots; early clock, deep 2-pointers, with a hand in his face, fading away. Unless he is the next Steph Curry, can a sustainable offence be built around that?
    Are you talking about UCLA or the Zags? UCLA's starting lineup scoring was a lot more balanced than ours was against Texas. If anything we were the ones who relied heavily on a single player.
  Today, 11:23 AM #6
    zagdontzig
    zagdontzig
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by SorenTodd45 View Post
    Can't expect Drew to put up 37 every night.
    Quote Originally Posted by hockeyzag View Post
    Are you talking about UCLA or the Zags? UCLA's starting lineup scoring was a lot more balanced than ours was against Texas. If anything we were the ones who relied heavily on a single player.
    I agree that in one game we relied on Timme more than they relied on Juzang. However, we can score through 6 guys, whereas I'm not sure they have a ton of scoring beyond Juzang and Jaquez.

    Good thing with have a head-to-head not too far off to settle this.
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Go Zags!!!
  Today, 11:26 AM #7
    229SintoZag
    229SintoZag
    Default

    Do polls bother me? Never.

    Let me quote UCLA's late great John Wooden:

    "Be more concerned with your character than with your reputation, because your character is what you really are, while your reputation is merely what others think you are."

    I was appalled in 2013 when fans wore T-shirts celebrating the Zags first #1 ranking in the polls. It was embarassing in my judgment. Truly amateur hour in that portion of our fanbase.

    For the same reason, I won't lose sleep if some folks vote in a meaningless poll that UCLA is the better team.

    That question will no longer be hypothetical next week in Vegas. The Zags character will decide the Zags reputation (in the polls and otherwise) as the season grinds on. The final poll always has the national champion ranked number 1; reputation and character converge. That's actually the first and only poll I will care about. In the interim, Go Zags. I like this team's chances.
