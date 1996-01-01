-
Other Games - Mon - 11. 15. 21
WCC
USD @ Cal - 6:00 - PAC12
Samford @ USF - 6:00 - WCCN
Utah Valley @ PEP - 7:00 - WCCN
So. Utah @ SMC - 7:00 - WCCN
Top 25 & Opponents
Nicholls @ #8 Baylor - 9:00am - ESPN+
Bowling Green @ #17 Ohio State - 3:30 - BTN
#11 Illinois @ Marquette - 4:00 - FS1
PV A&M @ Texas Tech - 5:00 - BIG12 / ESPN+
Texas Southern @ Washington - 6:00 - PAC12
Long Beach State @ #2 UCLA - 8:00 - PAC12
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules