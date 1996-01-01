It's Game Day Gonzaga vs Alcorn
Good morning Zag fans. It's Game Day, the best day of the week.
The Zags return to K2 after a huge victory over #5 ranked Texas. The Kennel Club will be ready to rock the House once again. It's really nice to begin the week with a Gonzaga game. So let's our Gonzaga gear on, and get ready to be the great fans that WE are. We are at the very beginning of what could be an incredible journey; so lets get ready to enjoy it.
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!