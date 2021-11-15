Gonzaga gets a visit from Alcorn State, the alma mater of star QB Steve McNair. Alcorn St is coming off of some tough battles with Seattle U and Portland, but is really ramping up its challenge with GU. Biggest challenge for GU is generating some sort of energy for the game after the Kennel's Thunder Dome atmosphere of Saturday.

Tip: 9:00 PM Eastern, 6:00 PM Pacific

TV: KHQ/Root Sports
Live Stream: https://wccsports.com/watch/?sid=472147 (Hoping this is a little more solid with less technical glitches than their last couple of efforts)
Audio Stream: https://thevarsitynetwork.com/audioa...sity-:oas-1503

Live Stats: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/statmonitr/?id=377730