-
Game Thread: Alcorn State 11.15.2021
Gonzaga gets a visit from Alcorn State, the alma mater of star QB Steve McNair. Alcorn St is coming off of some tough battles with Seattle U and Portland, but is really ramping up its challenge with GU. Biggest challenge for GU is generating some sort of energy for the game after the Kennel's Thunder Dome atmosphere of Saturday.
Tip: 9:00 PM Eastern, 6:00 PM Pacific
TV: KHQ/Root Sports
Live Stream: https://wccsports.com/watch/?sid=472147 (Hoping this is a little more solid with less technical glitches than their last couple of efforts)
Audio Stream: https://thevarsitynetwork.com/audioa...sity-:oas-1503
Live Stats: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/statmonitr/?id=377730
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay
small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
________________________________
Foo
Time
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules