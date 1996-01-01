Should we dump the thread star rating feature?
Every poster has an opportunity to rate a thread from 1-5 stars.
Does this board need this feature?
In recent weeks, someone has been rating most threads with a single star regardless of the content. I highly doubt that any of our regular forum members actually cares about the thread ratings very much. I doubt that anyone looks at a one-star rating on a Reborn game day thread and decides to skip it, because it has a low star rating. Should we just remove the feature? Can we even do that?
