Thread: After watching the Texas game. . .

  Today, 08:31 PM #1
    RenoZag
    RenoZag
    Default After watching the Texas game. . .

    . . .did you come away feeling more confident this year's edition of the Bulldogs was equipped to make a deep run in March ?

    I realize UCLA, Duke, Alabama, and Texas Tech will also offer barometers of the season to come. Zags might drop one (two ?) in that time frame. Even if they don't emerge unscathed on 12/30 when the WCC season begins against the Toreros, it looks like the vets and newcomers have the potential to be a remarkable squad.

    What's your take ?


  Today, 08:40 PM #2
    willandi
    willandi
    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    . . .did you come away feeling more confident this year's edition of the Bulldogs was equipped to make a deep run in March ?

    I realize UCLA, Duke, Alabama, and Texas Tech will also offer barometers of the season to come. Zags might drop one (two ?) in that time frame. Even if they don't emerge unscathed on 12/30 when the WCC season begins against the Toreros, it looks like the vets and newcomers have the potential to be a remarkable squad.

    What's your take ?
    I did.

    After the first half against Dixie State, I was a bit concerned. I realize that the first half against Texas was the Timme highlight show, but I think that on any given day, the Zags have the horses to run with anyone.
  Today, 08:45 PM #3
    Hogan
    I certainly came away more confident. How could you not, with such a dominant performance against a highly ranked team. There seems to be good hope that our three point shooting may be better than was shown in the first few games and we could end up being an outstanding defensive team. I am concerned that Chet may get pushed around a lot and that this will really limit his effectiveness. I remember hearing John Stockton say that the most important thing about playing is to always be on balance. I fear Chet may struggle with this, at least inside.
  Today, 08:50 PM #4
    bartruff1
    Yes....more confident but not confident !!! Chet has a positive effect on every play.....I think that will happen in every game he plays at Gonzaga.....
  Today, 09:01 PM #5
    daskim
    More confident. Feel they can play (and win) against anyone.

    The biggest wild card is Holmgren. He is definitely a huge factor in any game. Just not certain what that factor will be as the season progresses.
  Today, 09:12 PM #6
    Malastein
    My feeling of optimism hasn’t changed. This team is built differently than last year’s team but still has its own flaws. Most other college basketball teams probably can’t exploit them, but that doesn’t mean they will finish unscathed at the end.
