Thread: Ongoing 2021-2022 Lady Zag Development, Observation from games

Ongoing 2021-2022 Lady Zag Development, Observation from games
Let me start with the Montana game when Kayleigh got into foul trouble (bench), then Kaylynne banged her knee (bench). CLF gave Bree the chance to bring the ball up the court and call plays. Well Bree given the confidence boost responded in kind, she easily brought the ball up the court without difficulty, while calling plays smoothly. After observing this for a couple of minutes, Kaylynne knee got better real quick and she told CLF she was ready to comeback in the game (LOL). CLF needs to continue to instill confidence in Bree, by giving more of these opportunities.
Kayleigh and Kaylynne are looking like two all stars on offense thru two games. Impressed by all faucets of their game on offense. One area to work on is not forcing bad passes inside. I also love their being in the right place to retrieve block shots or rebounds.
It was good to see Cierra hit two 3 pointers against Montana, and also getting to the free throw line for a couple of shots.
Anamarie (starter) defense looks improved thus far, however she is not generating much offense through first 2 games.
Abby (starter) looks very comfortable on the floor. Did a great job rebounding in the first game. Has not generated much offense first 2 games.
Melody great first game really rough game against Montana. Foul trouble, turnovers, poor footwork, made for a forgettable day in Montana.
We have one strong (literally) post player in Yvonne, she sure can get to the basket. Love her rebounding shot blocking skills. She is a great low post defender. Things to work on less fouls, and footwork to avoid traveling calls.
CLF is not yet maximizing Eliza skill on offense.
McKayla was nice to see her make a 3 pointer today. CLF has gone out of her way to give her a lot of opportunity to shine in the first 2 games.
Maud has been given minutes in the first 2 games. In the first 2 games it seems Bree is good at getting her involved. It was nice to see her get a bucket in the first game.
So far it looks like Esther and Calli are only going to get minutes in blow out games.
Lady Zags have confidence in your shots, if your open take the shot. Good free throw shooters need to get to the line, be aggressive. Practice those mid range jumpers, if you can make them in practice, do it in the game.
