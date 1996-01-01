Results 1 to 8 of 8

Thread: GU v. Alcorn State - Predictions/Thought/What Do You Hope to See?

    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Default GU v. Alcorn State - Predictions/Thought/What Do You Hope to See?

    The Zags host another opponent on Monday night.

    How will they build on Saturdays success? What needs to improve? Who wins and what is your prediction for a final score?
    Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
    SorenTodd45
    Default

    As long as our starters get some rest, I don't anticipate any problems. We should win by 25 easily. Will be Tom Glasgow and Foxy on the call; the other two amigos will be in Pullman calling the WSU game.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, AND WE STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL !
    LongIslandZagFan
    Default

    Thanks for putting this up MCMM... was super busy today... meant to put it up this morning but had to head out the door.


    Alcorn has been playing their games pretty tight... but that being said, they played WSU, Portland, and Seattle U.

    Bulldogs 104
    Braves 68
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    Mvzags
    Default

    Zags 105 alcorn 61, looking forward to extended minutes for Hickman, Sallis, perry, and Gregg.
    ZANY
    Default

    91-62 Gonzaga
    ZagzKrak
    Default

    Zags 107-62
    Mr Vulture
    Default GU v. Alcorn State - Predictions/Thought/What Do You Hope to See?

    As always, no injuries. Hopefully we can see good minutes for Sallis and Perry this game.

    Zags - 98
    Alcorn State - 65


    Sarenyon
    Default

    GU 105
    ASt 61
    GO ZAGS!!!
