Thread: GU v. Alcorn State - Predictions/Thought/What Do You Hope to See?

The Zags host another opponent on Monday night.
How will they build on Saturdays success? What needs to improve? Who wins and what is your prediction for a final score?
Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
As long as our starters get some rest, I don't anticipate any problems. We should win by 25 easily. Will be Tom Glasgow and Foxy on the call; the other two amigos will be in Pullman calling the WSU game.
WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, AND WE STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL !
Thanks for putting this up MCMM... was super busy today... meant to put it up this morning but had to head out the door.
Alcorn has been playing their games pretty tight... but that being said, they played WSU, Portland, and Seattle U.
Bulldogs 104
Braves 68
Zags 105 alcorn 61, looking forward to extended minutes for Hickman, Sallis, perry, and Gregg.
91-62 Gonzaga
Zags 107-62
As always, no injuries. Hopefully we can see good minutes for Sallis and Perry this game.
Zags - 98
Alcorn State - 65
GU 105
ASt 61
GO ZAGS!!!