Men's Cross Country Earns Second Consecutive Nationals Berth

In the pandemic-delayed 2021 season, GU finished 27th as a team at Nationals, led by the best individual finish in program history from Yacine Guermali (55th, 31:03.0). This fall, GU returned nine of its top ten runners from that squad, going from unranked at the beginning of the year to a program-best No. 13 ranking in the USTFCCCA polls three weeks ago after knocking off multiple ranked opponents in the Bill Dellinger Invitational in Springfield, Ore. and the Nuttycombe Invitational in Madison, Wisc.. They're No. 15 in the latest rankings."This is something I guess we expected, and yesterday we ran well, but so did Boise State and Portland and Oregon and Washington and Stanford," Tyson said. "It looked like possibly if things didn't line up that we might not be going ... I'd say 'relieved' is a good word."