Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Post game media GU-Texas

  1. Today, 10:15 PM #1
    Section 116's Avatar
    Section 116
    Section 116 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    4 miles from MAC
    Posts
    4,167

    Default Post game media GU-Texas

    Austin Statesman: https://www.hookem.com/story/sports/...el/8612769002/

    ESPN: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...uld-mean-march

    Dallas Morning News: https://www.dallasnews.com/sports/te...gs-to-victory/

    Spokesman-Review: Early coverage: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...-for-first-me/
    Last edited by Section 116; Today at 10:46 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:51 PM #2
    Section 116's Avatar
    Section 116
    Section 116 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    4 miles from MAC
    Posts
    4,167

    Default

    Mark Few quote in the post game locker room posted by Brenna Greene and Will Maupin: Few says he told the team in the locker room he thought Nembhard would have had 20+ assists if Timme didn’t take 19 dribbles every time he got a touch.

    Brenna Green: Twitter:
    @BrennaGreene_
    ·
    1h
    “I’ve never played someone like that.”- Timmy Allen on Drew Timme.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules