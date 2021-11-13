Thread: Post game media GU-Texas

-
Post game media GU-Texas
Mark Few quote in the post game locker room posted by Brenna Greene and Will Maupin: Few says he told the team in the locker room he thought Nembhard would have had 20+ assists if Timme didn’t take 19 dribbles every time he got a touch.
Brenna Green: Twitter:
@BrennaGreene_
·
1h
“I’ve never played someone like that.”- Timmy Allen on Drew Timme.
