Results 1 to 22 of 22

Thread: Gonzaga vs Texas Post Game thoughts and analysis

  1. Today, 09:45 PM #1
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,685

    Default Gonzaga vs Texas Post Game thoughts and analysis

    Gonzaga 86
    Texas 74

    Timme led the zags with 37 points, a career high. He was really pretty unstoppable. He had 21 points at the half. Bolton had 16 and canned 4-6 three pointers. Nemby hit one three, and hickman and Strawther one each . Zags had 7 threes to Texzs' nine; so I thought the Zags held their own from the 3 point line. Watson was also in double figures with ten and 4-4 from the free throw line. Nembhard had nine point, and ran the offense like a magician. He IS so SMOOTH.

    Texas was really never in the game. The Zags' defense smothered them in the first half and the Zags led by twenty at the half. Honestly, I really didn't see much from Texas. And I was not all that surprised really because I knew that they had good players , but who had never played together and it showed. There did not appear to be much chemistry on that team. It was just a bunch of one on one play. They did fight hard and closed the gap to ten once with about 10 min left in the game, but the Zags pushed it back up to 20. Texas did close the gap again towards the end and got it down to 12 at the end of the game.

    Well, I need to get this thread out there for others to write on. I'll write more later.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:48 PM #2
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Posts
    1,133

    Default

    We won. It was brutal. But we won. 3 cupcakes on our sched until we face off against the Fighting Juzangs in Sin City. I think we will be ready.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, AND WE STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL !
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:52 PM #3
    Plainsman
    Plainsman is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Nov 2014
    Posts
    186

    Default

    Over the top performance by Drew. Would like to see others hunt their shot a little more as the team moves ahead. Bolton hit a couple of clutch 3s but others passed up good open jumper opportunities. Chet seemed to play timid offensively as well. I think the youngsters will become a little more assertive as the season progresses.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:55 PM #4
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    19,835

    Default

    Rasir and Nolan are terrific at opposite ends of their CBB careers.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 10:00 PM #5
    GoZags's Avatar
    GoZags
    GoZags is online now Super Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    University Place, WA (aka Chambers Bay)
    Posts
    5,365

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Rasir and Nolan are terrific at opposite ends of their CBB careers.
    LOVE me some Rasir Bolton.

    And I'm thinking the kids will be okay, too.

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ

    NCAA TOURNAMENT wins since 2015
    Gonzaga 20, Nova 17, UNC 16, Duke 15, Kentucky 13, Virginia 11, Baylor 9
    -----
    FINAL FOUR wins since 2017
    UNC 2, Nova 2, Virginia 2, Baylor 2, Gonzaga 2, Kansas 1, TexasTech 1, Kentucky 0
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 10:03 PM #6
    GonzaGAW
    GonzaGAW is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, Wa.
    Posts
    1,260

    Default

    - i believed turnovers and 3 point shooting would be key to a win. team did not disappoint, only 7 turnovers and 38% from 3.

    - wow coach few didn't just tighten up the rotation, he put a strangle hold on it. i suspect in the next 3 games of course he will let go of that death grip.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 10:04 PM #7
    jim77
    jim77 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    2,010

    Default

    Great to get the win over a tough Texas team.

    First half went pretty well....All Zags. The 2nd half Texas got scrappy and played hard...and we seemed to lose our intensity. The Longhorns won the 2nd half....good experience for our young guys. We were a bit to dependant on Timme....would have liked to seen a bit more of Sallis during the lull. Bolton made some clutch 3s in the second half. Great win against a top 5 team.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 10:05 PM #8
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    19,835

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by GonzaGAW View Post
    - i believed turnovers and 3 point shooting would be key to a win. team did not disappoint, only 7 turnovers and 38% from 3.

    - wow coach few didn't just tighten up the rotation, he put a strangle hold on it. i suspect in the next 3 games of course he will let go of that death grip.
    Who should have played more? Hickman for Straw was brilliant
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 10:06 PM #9
    Zagceo's Avatar
    Zagceo
    Zagceo is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    Laguna
    Posts
    7,707

    Default

    How bout what Fran said about Timme…..thinks he might come back next year. Never crossed my mind
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 10:10 PM #10
    Section 116's Avatar
    Section 116
    Section 116 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    4 miles from MAC
    Posts
    4,167

    Default

    On postgame radio Hudson and Morrison remarked how "the game never really came to Holmgren" tonight and he never forced anything. They thought that pretty significant for a freshman regardless of his status as the #1 pick.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. Today, 10:10 PM #11
    StatZag
    StatZag is online now Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    Dec 2020
    Posts
    57

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zagceo View Post
    How bout what Fran said about Timme..thinks he might come back next year. Never crossed my mind
    When I heard this I though about both Chet and Drew returning next year. (given Chet's poor game and looking so raw (plus probably needing to pack on weight for the NBA)

    But I'd bet money that neither will occur.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  12. Today, 10:12 PM #12
    FloridaZagFan
    FloridaZagFan is online now Kennel Club
    Join Date
    May 2019
    Posts
    367

    Default

    Special game for Drew! Not sure did Nemby play the whole game?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  13. Today, 10:19 PM #13
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,685

    Default

    One thing about Mark, He likes experienced players, and in this one his 4 experienced players were the top four scorers for Gonzaga tonight. Only one new player had more than five points and that was Hickman with 7, and he really didn't play that much. Holmgren only had 2 points and that was a complete surprise to me. is inexperience also showed on defense as he was in foul trouble a lot in the second half.

    Talking about experience, Timme and Nembhard were the two returning starters from a great Gonzaga team last year, and those two guys totally controlled the offense for Gonzaga. Timme seemed to score at will. There really wasn't any one, any two or three that could guard him. When they played 4 guys on him they did slow him down. And Nembhard just totally controlled the ball. He can handle a basketball as good as any guard I've seen, and he can really pass. Most of Timme's points came from passes from Nembhard. And Bolton, who has 3 years of experience played like it. He scored 16, and made 4-6 from the 3 point line.He really played a solid game.

    I also thought the defense played great. This is going to be a very good defensive team. Also did not see any dirty play from Texas, and I felt the refs called a real good game. Gonzaga shot 55% for the game and 38.4 from behind the arch. It was our best 3 point shooting game so far, and almost all of our 3s were made by the guards.

    The game was definitely not as exciting as I thought it would be. There was never a doubt who wss the better team tonight, and it wasn't even close. Texas was just totally unble to stop Timme as he scored 37. And when it got close in the second half (ten point difference if you want to call that close) the Zags just started feeding Timme again and he drove the lead back up to 20. I was as impressed with Gonzaga as I want to be right now. They did what they needed to do, and the Kennel Club looked like they were hving a lot of fun too.

    It was a good night.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  14. Today, 10:22 PM #14
    Murphy outgo lifer's Avatar
    Murphy outgo lifer
    Murphy outgo lifer is online now Kennel Club
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Posts
    301

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Who should have played more?
    Can't say I have an answer but I was hoping we would be deeper than last year but that does not look to be the case. Went with a 6 man rotation when things got tight (never down more than 11) and may have gone with a 5 man rotation if Chet didn't get into foul trouble. Strawther will definitely play going forward but we may be at a 7 man rotation again. At least we have 3 bigs this year.

    I really think that our biggest issue in the national championship game was fatigue. We had a 7 man rotation and in the UCLA game that went to overtime and our 2 bench guys only played 11 minutes (Watson) and 9 minutes (Cook) even with extended play.

    I know that most people will say it is early but just like Joel said if you are not one of the top guys from the beginning you are in trouble for the rest of the year. I was trying to think if there was ever someone that earned a significant amount of playing time later in the season that didn't get a ton in the beginning. I cannot think of one. Does anyone else recall anyone earning a lot more playing time?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  15. Today, 10:26 PM #15
    zagfan08
    zagfan08 is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    889

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by StatZag View Post
    When I heard this I though about both Chet and Drew returning next year. (given Chet's poor game and looking so raw (plus probably needing to pack on weight for the NBA)

    But I'd bet money that neither will occur.
    If Chet is back next year something has gone horribly wrong.

    I definitely think there’s a chance Timme returns, though I’m not counting on it. He’s an incredible college basketball player.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  16. Today, 10:28 PM #16
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    10,562

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagfan08 View Post
    If Chet is back next year something has gone horribly wrong.

    I definitely think there’s a chance Timme returns, though I’m not counting on it. He’s an incredible college basketball player.
    With NIL, the chance that Drew comes back increases from 1 to 8 per cent...IMO. Is Chet as talented as Evan Mobley? There's your answer. Evan's killing it, and he weighs just 20 pounds more than Chet.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  17. Today, 10:29 PM #17
    Murphy outgo lifer's Avatar
    Murphy outgo lifer
    Murphy outgo lifer is online now Kennel Club
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Posts
    301

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    One thing about Mark, He likes experienced players, and in this one his 4 experienced players were the top four scorers for Gonzaga tonight. Only one new player had more than five points and that was Hickman with 7, and he really didn't play that much. Holmgren only had 2 points and that was a complete surprise to me. is inexperience also showed on defense as he was in foul trouble a lot in the second half.
    I really makes me wonder where Dom would be at if he didn't suffer the injury. Would he be an experienced contributor? It's really too bad he suffered an injury.

    It may have been posted elsewhere but does anyone know if he is expected to return this year?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  18. Today, 10:33 PM #18
    zagfan1
    zagfan1 is online now Kennel Club Alum
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    497

    Default

    I was hoping Strawther would have a good scoring night but that didn’t happen. Impressed with Hickman and Bolton. Still looking for Watson’s outside shot. Watson did play strong and got some good rebounds. Chet looked a bit frustrated in the second half with those 4 fouls and I wasn’t really sure what the plan for him was outside of being a decoy and standing by the middle of the basket. Overall happy for Timme and Nemby and looking forward to some more improvement going forward.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  19. Today, 10:40 PM #19
    gozagswoohoo's Avatar
    gozagswoohoo
    gozagswoohoo is online now Time Zone Challenged Board Greeter
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    St. Clair, MO
    Posts
    9,587

    Default

    Random thought: I’m not a big fan of Watson shooting the same number of three’s as both Nemb and Strawther (3). Not sure what’s up with that? He shot at least 1 against Dixie St too.
    Allow myself to introduce....myself...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  20. Today, 10:42 PM #20
    zagzilla
    zagzilla is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Seattle
    Posts
    1,737

    Default

    Loved Bolton's buzzer beater to put us up 20 at the half.

    ZZ
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  21. Today, 10:42 PM #21
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    scrooner is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,996

    Default

    Highlight clip of Timme's night.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ikuPHWvpaP0
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  22. Today, 10:44 PM #22
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    willandi is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    8,505

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by gozagswoohoo View Post
    Random thought: I’m not a big fan of Watson shooting the same number of three’s as both Nemb and Strawther (3). Not sure what’s up with that? He shot at least 1 against Dixie St too.
    Wasn't at least one of those to beat the shot clock?
    I'm laughing. Why aren't you?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules