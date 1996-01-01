Thread: Gonzaga vs Texas Post Game thoughts and analysis

Gonzaga 86
Texas 74
Timme led the zags with 37 points, a career high. He was really pretty unstoppable. He had 21 points at the half. Bolton had 16 and canned 4-6 three pointers. Nemby hit one three, and hickman and Strawther one each . Zags had 7 threes to Texzs' nine; so I thought the Zags held their own from the 3 point line. Watson was also in double figures with ten and 4-4 from the free throw line. Nembhard had nine point, and ran the offense like a magician. He IS so SMOOTH.
Texas was really never in the game. The Zags' defense smothered them in the first half and the Zags led by twenty at the half. Honestly, I really didn't see much from Texas. And I was not all that surprised really because I knew that they had good players , but who had never played together and it showed. There did not appear to be much chemistry on that team. It was just a bunch of one on one play. They did fight hard and closed the gap to ten once with about 10 min left in the game, but the Zags pushed it back up to 20. Texas did close the gap again towards the end and got it down to 12 at the end of the game.
Well, I need to get this thread out there for others to write on. I'll write more later.
Go Zags!!!