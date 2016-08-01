Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game - Texas

BZ Bulldog of the Game - Texas
Drew Timme had a career night against the team from his home state: 37 points on 15-19 from the floor to go with seven rebounds and plenty of foul pressure.
Rasir Bolton hit timely shots from outside and drove through the lane for some tough points at the basket.
Andrew Nembhard kept his composure in the face of the physical Texas defense and finished the night with eight assists against just one turnover.
Watson matched the Texas physicality and came away with critical rebounds at opportune moments.
The Zag defense looked very good for long stretches of the game.
Who is tonight’s BZ Bulldog of the Game?
Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.