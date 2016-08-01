View Poll Results: Who Messed With Texas?

Voters
48. You may not vote on this poll

  • Timme

    46 95.83%

  • Bolton

    2 4.17%

  • Nembhard

    0 0%

  • Watson

    0 0%

  • Someone else? Who?

    0 0%
Results 1 to 14 of 14

Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game - Texas

  1. Today, 09:43 PM #1
    Martin Centre Mad Man's Avatar
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Martin Centre Mad Man is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2009
    Location
    Moms Basement
    Posts
    8,059

    Default BZ Bulldog of the Game - Texas

    Drew Timme had a career night against the team from his home state: 37 points on 15-19 from the floor to go with seven rebounds and plenty of foul pressure.

    Rasir Bolton hit timely shots from outside and drove through the lane for some tough points at the basket.

    Andrew Nembhard kept his composure in the face of the physical Texas defense and finished the night with eight assists against just one turnover.

    Watson matched the Texas physicality and came away with critical rebounds at opportune moments.

    The Zag defense looked very good for long stretches of the game.

    Who is tonight’s BZ Bulldog of the Game?


    Box Score

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId/401371253
    Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:45 PM #2
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    23dpg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    18,373

    Default

    Timme murdered Texas!

    Sign in the crowd, “There’s a reason Timme left Texas!”
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:45 PM #3
    IMADEYOUREADTHIS's Avatar
    IMADEYOUREADTHIS
    IMADEYOUREADTHIS is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Posts
    121

    Default

    Better be unanimous
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:47 PM #4
    kitzbuel's Avatar
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Northern Virginia
    Posts
    16,786

    Default

    An Ammo-like performance by Drew.
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



    Foo Time
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 09:48 PM #5
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,685

    Default

    Timme in this one. Most obvious unanimous choice ever i think, accept when Morrison played.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 09:51 PM #6
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    scrooner is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,996

    Default

    The best player from Texas is Timme.

    Nembhard was great too. 40 minutes, 8:1. And Bolton.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 09:51 PM #7
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    10,562

    Default

    When I saw Drew play for the first time, I could see he was special. I had no idea he'd be in the running for POY.

    Big T with Big D:

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 09:56 PM #8
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    10,562

    Default

    There's always one...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 09:56 PM #9
    GonzaGAW
    GonzaGAW is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, Wa.
    Posts
    1,260

    Default

    - timmie of course
    - but lets give rasir a shout out.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 09:57 PM #10
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    10,562

    Default

    Rasir played great, but Bulldog of the Game? C'mon man!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. Today, 09:57 PM #11
    Zagceo's Avatar
    Zagceo
    Zagceo is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    Laguna
    Posts
    7,707

    Default

    Probably hit the wrong box
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  12. Today, 09:58 PM #12
    West Side Lady
    West Side Lady is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Posts
    110

    Default

    I knew Timme was really good but I confess I didn't expect THAT
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  13. Today, 10:06 PM #13
    gozagswoohoo's Avatar
    gozagswoohoo
    gozagswoohoo is online now Time Zone Challenged Board Greeter
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    St. Clair, MO
    Posts
    9,587

    Default

    Zags took the Longhorns on a sight-seeing trip to Beatdown Central, where DREW TIMME is mayor.
    Allow myself to introduce....myself...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  14. Today, 10:10 PM #14
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    scrooner is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,996

    Default

    People on the internet are funny.

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules