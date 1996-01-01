Thread: Texas' win!

I would like to congratulate Texas on their win tonight. They played a great game and learned a lot. They just didn't score enough points or figure out how to stop Texan Drew Timme.
I would like to congratulate Texas on their win tonight. They played a great game and learned a lot. They just didn't score enough points or figure out how to stop Texan Drew Timme.
I'm laughing. Why aren't you?
They didn’t even win in football today.
Haha. Timme carried this team on offense. The lack of an outside shot is going to hurt us eventually.
- i'd have thought coach beard would have changed up his defense on timmie after about the first 12 minutes......but..
Just in case people don't get the tongue in cheek about this thread, this is what Coach Beard said before the game: " We’re gonna win that game Saturday night no matter what the scoreboard says because we’re gonna learn so much about ourselves. It’s gonna be a win for our program, exactly what we need early season to kinda see where we’re at.”
