Thread: Texas' win!

    Default Texas' win!

    I would like to congratulate Texas on their win tonight. They played a great game and learned a lot. They just didn't score enough points or figure out how to stop Texan Drew Timme.
    I'm laughing. Why aren't you?
    Default

    They didn’t even win in football today.
    Default

    Haha. Timme carried this team on offense. The lack of an outside shot is going to hurt us eventually.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZANY View Post
    Haha. Timme carried this team on offense. The lack of an outside shot is going to hurt us eventually.
    Yeah.... No... not this TEAM...

    Go!! Zags!!!
    Go!! Zags!!!
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZANY View Post
    Haha. Timme carried this team on offense. The lack of an outside shot is going to hurt us eventually.
    We shot 37 percent from 3. I'll take that
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by willandi View Post
    I would like to congratulate Texas on their win tonight. They played a great game and learned a lot...
    They learned they couldn't stop Timme!
    Default

    - i'd have thought coach beard would have changed up his defense on timmie after about the first 12 minutes......but..
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by tyra View Post
    They didn’t even win in football today.
    Texas losing to Kansas (at home) is the equivalent to the Zags losing to Portland at home.
    Default

    Just in case people don't get the tongue in cheek about this thread, this is what Coach Beard said before the game: " We’re gonna win that game Saturday night no matter what the scoreboard says because we’re gonna learn so much about ourselves. It’s gonna be a win for our program, exactly what we need early season to kinda see where we’re at.”
    I'm laughing. Why aren't you?
