Just think about how impressive these "cherry picked" numbers are .... man.
And I STILL believe Gonzaga's best days (on the court and as a school) continue to lie ahead. Yes, as Father Tony ALWAYS said ... "to be continued ...." GoZags
Edited to add: And I can't tell you how much I like it when Gonzaga's ranking matches my old ZAGS jersey number.
NCAA TOURNAMENT wins since 2015
Gonzaga 20, Nova 17, UNC 16, Duke 15, Kentucky 13, Virginia 11, Baylor 9
FINAL FOUR wins since 2017
UNC 2, Nova 2, Virginia 2, Baylor 2, Gonzaga 2, Kansas 1, TexasTech 1, Kentucky 0