Thread: Can No. 5 Longhorns hang with talented, top-ranked Gonzaga? Dallas Morning News

PredictionWhile Texas doesnt have stars like Timme or Holmgren, the Longhorns can match the Bulldogs size and depth with a well-disciplined, tenacious group. Mitchell and Bishop should get significant minutes, in an effort to thwart Gonzagas massive frontcourt. Guard-wise, Texas is on a level playing field with Carr, Ramey and Jones, who will likely all start, and three-point specialist Febres coming off the bench. Throw in Allen, and add spark-plugging contributions from freshman Jaylon Tyson and junior Brock Cunningham, and Texas can cause Gonzaga problems.But at the end of the day, Gonzaga is a truly one-of-a-kind, special team, and they will be expected to win, and win handsomely. If the Longhorns can stay in the game on Saturday night, despite playing their second game as an overhauled unit, it will bode really well for their chances at a tournament run. But with Texas needing more time to jell, Timmes savvy and experience, and Holmgren already looking like an elite-level college player, I think Gonzaga wins by double digits. If Texas is humbled by Gonzaga, Longhorn fans should not overreact, the Bulldogs are just that good.Score: Gonzaga 79, Texas 66