Thread: Can No. 5 Longhorns hang with talented, top-ranked Gonzaga? Dallas Morning News

    TexasZagFan
    Can No. 5 Longhorns hang with talented, top-ranked Gonzaga? Dallas Morning News

    https://www.dallasnews.com/sports/te...alented-group/

    A pretty good article, was pleasantly surprised to see this in today's DMN.

    Prediction
    While Texas doesnt have stars like Timme or Holmgren, the Longhorns can match the Bulldogs size and depth with a well-disciplined, tenacious group. Mitchell and Bishop should get significant minutes, in an effort to thwart Gonzagas massive frontcourt. Guard-wise, Texas is on a level playing field with Carr, Ramey and Jones, who will likely all start, and three-point specialist Febres coming off the bench. Throw in Allen, and add spark-plugging contributions from freshman Jaylon Tyson and junior Brock Cunningham, and Texas can cause Gonzaga problems.

    But at the end of the day, Gonzaga is a truly one-of-a-kind, special team, and they will be expected to win, and win handsomely. If the Longhorns can stay in the game on Saturday night, despite playing their second game as an overhauled unit, it will bode really well for their chances at a tournament run. But with Texas needing more time to jell, Timmes savvy and experience, and Holmgren already looking like an elite-level college player, I think Gonzaga wins by double digits. If Texas is humbled by Gonzaga, Longhorn fans should not overreact, the Bulldogs are just that good.

    Score: Gonzaga 79, Texas 66
    Spink
    I would love to win by 13!
    Therunner
    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    https://www.dallasnews.com/sports/te...alented-group/

    A pretty good article, was pleasantly surprised to see this in today's DMN.
    This journalist is under-selling Texas' proven talent.

    Lets take a peek at their respective stats from last season...

    Returnees (both all conference Big 12):

    Andrew Jones, PG -- 15 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.3 apg (5th year guy, 2nd Team Big 12)
    Courtney Ramey, SG -- 12 ppg, 3 rpg, 4 apg (40+% 3pt, leading scorer Game 1 this season, 3rd Team Big 12)

    Transfers:

    Marcus Carr, PG -- 19 ppg, 4 rpg, 5 apg (Minnesota, 1st Team Big 10)
    Timmy Allen, F -- 17 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 4 apg (Utah, 1st Team Pac 12)
    Tre Mitchel, C -- 19 ppg, 7 rpg, 2 apg, 2 blks (UMass, A10 POY, 1st team A10)
    Christian Bishop, F -- 11 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1 apg (Creighton, 3rd leading scorer on team & vs Zags last yr)
    Dylan Disu, F -- 15 ppg, 9 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.5 blks (Vandy, SEC honorable mention)
    Devin Askew PG -- 6.5 ppg, 3 rpg, 3 apg (Kentucky, 5* Top 20 recruit)

    Incoming Recruits:

    Jaylon Tyson, SF (4*, #36 rated recruit, 2nd leading scorer Game 1)


    If you only count their incoming D1 transfers and returning guards, that is 115 ppg RETURNING D1 scoring on the same team. Not counting role players or incoming recruits from last season either. That's also 44 rebs per game returning.

    Has that ever been done/assembled in the modern-era? Incredible, really.
    TexasZagFan
    Chris Beard may give Sark some breathing room.

    On second thought, that's not going to happen...UT is a football school in a football state.
    Section 116
    The outlook from Austin:

    Here: https://www.hookem.com/story/sports/...up/6396330001/
