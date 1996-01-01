Thread: It's Game Day Gonzaga vs Texas

It's Gameday,the best day of them all. Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Texas Longhorns
oupl
I don't know about you but I've been waiting for this game for a long time...months. There has certainly been written and said about this game, a lot of good things said for both teams. This is the kind of game that I love because no matter what we say, we really don't know who's going to win, and that makes it so very exciting. I don't know all that much about Texas because Idon't follow other schools as much as some people here on this BOARD. What I know about them I have learned from our fans who write here. It sounds like they have some great players, and possibly a few of the best in the country. And I know about their coach, and I know he is really good, and really tough. I also know that Texas beat us a few years back in what was also a great game. And I know that Gonzaga has beaten Texas many times and certainly more than theyve beaten us.
I know a lot more about Gonzaga, that's for sure. I have followed them closerly for many years now. And I know that Mark Few is one of the verry best coaches in the country. Gonzaga also has a lot of great players and, for sure, a few of them ARE some of the best in the country: Tille, Nembhard and Holmgren. If there are are any of you who are reading this blog that haven't seen these guys play you are in for a treat tonight. And there is a fourth player Strawther, who is an up and coming star. He has all the skills and desire to be a very good player this year. He's another one to get excited about for tonight's game.
So who knows? It's going to be a whole lot of fun I thin. Another GREAT Gonzaga game in preseason. So I'm getting my Zag gear on and I'm gettin ready. I can hardly wait for 7:30 pm to roll around. So let's get ready to rock and roll.
Go Zags!!!