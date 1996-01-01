Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: It's Game Day Gonzaga vs Texas

    It's Gameday,the best day of them all. Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Texas Longhorns
    oupl
    I don't know about you but I've been waiting for this game for a long time...months. There has certainly been written and said about this game, a lot of good things said for both teams. This is the kind of game that I love because no matter what we say, we really don't know who's going to win, and that makes it so very exciting. I don't know all that much about Texas because Idon't follow other schools as much as some people here on this BOARD. What I know about them I have learned from our fans who write here. It sounds like they have some great players, and possibly a few of the best in the country. And I know about their coach, and I know he is really good, and really tough. I also know that Texas beat us a few years back in what was also a great game. And I know that Gonzaga has beaten Texas many times and certainly more than theyve beaten us.

    I know a lot more about Gonzaga, that's for sure. I have followed them closerly for many years now. And I know that Mark Few is one of the verry best coaches in the country. Gonzaga also has a lot of great players and, for sure, a few of them ARE some of the best in the country: Tille, Nembhard and Holmgren. If there are are any of you who are reading this blog that haven't seen these guys play you are in for a treat tonight. And there is a fourth player Strawther, who is an up and coming star. He has all the skills and desire to be a very good player this year. He's another one to get excited about for tonight's game.

    So who knows? It's going to be a whole lot of fun I thin. Another GREAT Gonzaga game in preseason. So I'm getting my Zag gear on and I'm gettin ready. I can hardly wait for 7:30 pm to roll around. So let's get ready to rock and roll.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    I'm hoping it starts at 7:30, but am prepared for 7:45. There's a CFB game on the Deuce that will precede our game. Games on ROOT always start on time, national TV, not so much. Anyways, I am far more worried about UCLA than the Longhorns, my word, did UCLA rise to the occasion last night or what?
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, AND WE STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL !
    Thanks Bornie, I always look forward to your game day threads. I'm waffling between watching it at home, and heading over to the local sports bar.

    Money's going to be tight for the foreseeable future...we're doing fine, but we're supporting two families, in a good way: our second granddaughter arrived two weeks ago, albeit 11 weeks premature. She's getting stronger every day, but the poor thing is so tiny, she's up to a pound and a half...she'll be in NICU for weeks. Doctors say she's been feisty, a TZF family trait, so she's got that going for her. Her dad's on paternity leave, taking care of our 17 month old granddaughter.

    I think I can spare the coinage to go out tonight. I'm nervous about the game, but am not afraid of losing. Texas fans are very respectful of the Zags, have been for years.
    Quote Originally Posted by SorenTodd45
    I'm hoping it starts at 7:30, but am prepared for 7:45. There's a CFB game on the Deuce that will precede our game. Games on ROOT always start on time, national TV, not so much. Anyways, I am far more worried about UCLA than the Longhorns, my word, did UCLA rise to the occasion last night or what?
    I just checked the TV Guide. It should start at 7:30 your time, as there's a College Football Scoreboard at 7. That should provide some relief against the game running over.
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn
    It's Gameday, the best day of them all...

    Go Zags!!!
    And it is a Reborn Game Day post, the best post/thread of the week. These always start my game day off with a smile. Go Zags!
    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan
    ...our second granddaughter arrived two weeks ago, albeit 11 weeks premature. She's getting stronger every day, but the poor thing is so tiny, she's up to a pound and a half...she'll be in NICU for weeks. Doctors say she's been feisty, a TZF family trait, so she's got that going for her. Her dad's on paternity leave, taking care of our 17 month old granddaughter.

    I think I can spare the coinage to go out tonight. I'm nervous about the game, but am not afraid of losing. Texas fans are very respectful of the Zags, have been for years.
    Congratulations on the new addition to your family. Apparently your new granddaughter wanted to be here for the entire Gonzaga season. Glad to read she is getting stronger every day.

    Wish I could buy you a beer as I appreciate your support of the Zags. Half of my in-laws went to Texas, so I get some solace that the Zags are well represented by you and your grandson.
