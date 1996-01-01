Results 1 to 8 of 8

Thread: Beat Texas

  1. Today, 05:51 AM #1
    GoZags's Avatar
    GoZags
    Default Beat Texas

    Big game tonight. Get it done, Zags. GoZags !!!

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
  2. Today, 06:10 AM #2
    Zagceo's Avatar
    Zagceo
    Default

    GO ZAGS!

    BEAT TEXAS!
  3. Today, 06:14 AM #3
    Sarenyon's Avatar
    Sarenyon
    Default

    Let's do this! BEAT TEXAS!
    GO ZAGS!!!
  4. Today, 06:19 AM #4
    Martin Centre Mad Man's Avatar
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Default The Ghost of Father Tony has a Message for the Kennel Klub

    Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
  5. Today, 06:26 AM #5
    strikenowhere
    Default

    Hopefully the boys get it done tonight; one day of UCLA hyperbole & hysteria is more than enough.
  6. Today, 06:36 AM #6
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by strikenowhere View Post
    Hopefully the boys get it done tonight; one day of UCLA hyperbole & hysteria is more than enough.
    I'm not going to say UCLA won because of home cooking, but my eyes saw home cooking.
  7. Today, 06:51 AM #7
    kyle dixon
    Default This

    Quote Originally Posted by strikenowhere View Post
    Hopefully the boys get it done tonight; one day of UCLA hyperbole & hysteria is more than enough.
    Beat Texas. Although UCLA was newsworthy, dos a cero in cincy highlighted my night.
  8. Today, 07:13 AM #8
    HenneZag's Avatar
    HenneZag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    I'm not going to say UCLA won because of home cooking, but my eyes saw home cooking.
    There was some missed calls for sure, but they let the boys play.
    America's Team!
