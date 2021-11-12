Thread: Lady Zags head to Missoula - Bring on the Lady Griz

WBB Travels to Montana This Sunday

The game marks the first road game of the season for the Zags-/RV Gonzaga (1-0, 0-0 WCC) vs. Montana (1-0)SUNDAY, NOV. 4 | 1 P.M. | DAHLBERG ARENA | MISSOULASWX/ESPN+LIVE VIDEO | LIVE STATS | 790 AM KJRB- Gonzaga travels to Montana for the first road game of the season.- GU is currently on an eight game winning streak against the Griz and holds a 13-3 overall record against Montana.- The last game against UM was last season, when the Zags won 58-51 at home. The game was the only non-conference game of the season for Gonzaga.- The first game between the two was on Dec. 12, 1999, when Gonzga won 43-41 in Spokane.- Gonzaga is coming off a dominate 72-47 win over Montana State. Four Zags scored in double figures and senior Melody Kempton recorded her second double-double of her career.- Montana is the second of four Big Sky teams that the Bulldogs are playing this year. After this contest, the Zags will then go against the defending Big Sky Champion, Idaho State, next Thursday, Nov. 18. Rounding out Big Sky competition is a quick trip to Cheney to play against Eastern Washington University on December 21, also the last non-conference game of the season.- Gonzaga starts three of its four first games at home. The lone road game is Montana on Nov. 14 before the team travels to the Rainbow Wahine Tournament in Hawaii over Thanksgiving.- The Bulldogs will face six teams that were part of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, including defending National Champions, Stanford.- Last season, the Zags advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth-straight year under head coach Lisa Fortier.- Gonzaga returns two starters and seven letterwinners from last season's squad that claimed the Zags' fifth consecutive West Coast Conference regular season title.-The Zags won their ninth WCC Tournament Title in 2021 with a thrilling victory over BYU in the championship game.- GU went undefeated last year at home with a perfect 9-0 record. Overall, the Zags have been undefeated at home since Feb. 16, 2019, with a 37-1 overall record in the last three seasons.- Montana junior forward Carmen Gfeller has been named to the six-player Preseason All-Big Sky Conference women's basketball team.- The Montana women's basketball team, one of five programs in the league entering the season under a new coaching staff, was picked fifth in the Big Sky Conference preseason coaches' poll and seventh by the media.- Montana returns three starters, including senior forward Abby Anderson and junior forward Carmen Gfeller, both of whom earned third-team All-Big Sky honors last season.- Montana is coming off an 84-46 win over Northweset Nazarene. Sammy Fatkin led UM with 19 points in 23 minutes of play.- The Griz had one exhibition game against Rocky Mountain and won 60-56.- Brian Holsinger is the new head coach for UM this year. It is his first season as a head coach since 2007.