-
What Will The Lady Zags Out of Conference Record Be This Year??
With the Out Of Conference (OOC) season starting for the Lady Zags tomorrow evening, it has come time to put your money where you mouth has been.
Homers, skeptics, questioners, etc. are all invited to take a swing.
Given the OOC schedule here: https://gozags.com/sports/womens-basketball/schedule
What will the Lady Zags record be after the last OOC game against Eastern Washington University on December 21, 2021?
Winner gets world wide fame and recognition and absolutely nothing else. What do you have to lose?
I think the Lady Zags will put up a fight but lose to Stanford and somewhere along the way will drop another game that they will be favored to win.
Record will be 10-2 going into Christmas.
Take a swing Lady Zag fans.
ZagDad
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules