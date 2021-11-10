WBB Opens Regular Season Against Montana State on Thursday

The team is coming off a 78-42 exhibition win over Central Washington-/RV Gonzaga (0-0, 0-0 WCC) vs. Montana State (1-0)THURSDAY, NOV. 11 | 6 P.M. | McCARTHEY ATHLETIC CENTER | SPOKANETELEVISION: WCCSports.comLIVE VIDEO | LIVE STATS | 790 AM KJRB- Gonzaga opens the 2021-22 regular season hosting Montana State on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m.- The Zags have a history of cruising in their season-opening exhibitions. Gonzaga has an average margin of victory of 55 points in exhibition wins over the past three games.- In last year's regular season opener, the Zags went against No. 1 South Carolina at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in South Dakota. The Zags fell 79-72 as Gonzaga finished with three players in double-figures, led by Jenn Wirth with 16 points off 7-of-9 from the floor to go along with four rebounds. Jill Townsend added 15 points, three rebounds and a career-high seven assists while Cierra Walker added 13 points off 4-of-6 from long range in her Gonzaga debut.- In the last five years, the Zags are 3-2 in season openers. When they have won, the average margin of victory is 33.3 points.- The Zags haven't lost a home opener since Nov. 25, 2003, when they fell to No. 24 Oregon, 73-57.- Montana State is the first our four Big Sky teams that the Bulldogs are playing this year. After this contest, GU goes on the road to take on the University of Montana on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. The Zags will then go against the defending Big Sky Champion, Idaho State, next Thursday, Nov. 18.- The Bulldogs will face six teams that were part of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, including defending National Champions, Stanford.- Last season, the Zags advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth-straight year under head coach Lisa Fortier.- Gonzaga returns two starters and seven letterwinners from last season's squad that claimed the Zags' fifth consecutive West Coast Conference regular season title.-The Zags won their ninth WCC Tournament Title in 2021 with a thrilling victory over BYU in the championship game.- GU went undefeated last year at home with a perfect 9-0 record. Overall, the Zags have been undefeated at home since Feb. 16, 2019, with a 37-1 overall record in the last three seasons.- The Bobcats return four starters from last year's squad that went 17-7 overall and 13-3 in Big Sky Conference action.- MSU is guided by junior point-guard Darian White, who led the Cats in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals last winter.- Reigning Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Year and Montana State standout Darian White is one of six players named to the preseason all-conference team.- The All-Big Sky Conference First-Team pick was recently selected to the league's preseason all-conference squad. As a team, MSU was tabbed to finish second in both the coaches and media polls.- Aside from White, other returning letterwinners include Ashley Van Sickle, Ava Ranson, Leia Beattie, Madison Jackson, Lexi Deden, Taylor Janssen, Katelynn Limardo, Gabby Mocchi, Kola Bad Bear and Kenzie Stumne.- In all, Binford welcomes back 11 letterwinners and three newcomers  Mia Hughes, Casey Ardern and Lindsey Hein.- The Bobcats are coming off a 69-60 win over Carroll College on Tuesday, Nov. 9. Montana State's Katelynn Limardo and Lindsey Hein both came off the bench to record 16 points and seven rebounds.- The Zags haven't lost a home opener since Nov. 25, 2003, when they fell to No. 24 Oregon, 73-57.- At last year's home opener, Gonzaga hosted the University of Montana and won 58-51. The game marked the only home non-conference game of the year due to the abbreviated season because of COVID-19.- Against Montana in the season home opener last year, Gonzaga shot 31.1 percent from the floor and 27.8 percent from long rangetheir lowest percentages of the young seasonwhile edging the Griz on the glass 40-36. The Bulldogs forced 19 turnovers on Montana (1-2), scoring 17 points off those turnovers. Gonzaga held Montana to 39.2 percent shooting from the floor and 17.6 percent from three.