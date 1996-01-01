Gonzaga Womens Non-Conference Schedule Full of Opportunities

By Jim Allen(509) 459-5437Building a nonconference basketball schedule is tougher than it sounds, especially for the Gonzaga women.It must be challenging but not overly so, with the big games nicely spread out and most of them in the friendly confines of the Kennel.Thats because a lot of teams wont come out here, coach Lisa Fortier said Tuesday as the Zags prepared to open the season Thursday night against Montana State.So we have to find teams that we want to play and that want to play us so we can put together a good resume.This years 12-game nonconference schedule fits the bill with a reach-for-the-stars game against defending national champion Stanford, tough challenges against Pac-12 teams Washington State and Utah, and five other games against programs that made the NCAA Tournament last year.GU should be solid favorites in nine of the 12 games, and there doesnt appear to be anything that screams trap game.Combined with the 18-game West Coast Conference schedule, that appears to give the Zags a solid shot at hitting the 25-win plateau that would lock up an NCAA Tournament at-large slot should they falter at the WCC Tournament.