Results 1 to 10 of 10

Thread: Gonzaga vs Dixie State Post Game thoughts and analysis

  1. Today, 08:20 PM #1
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,668

    Default Gonzaga vs Dixie State Post Game thoughts and analysis

    Gonzaga 97
    Dixie State 63

    Holmgren led the Zags with 14 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists and 7 blocked Shots. He is the most complete player I've seen at Gonzaga. I love watching him play.

    Strawther had a very good second half and ended up leading the Zaga in scoring with 17. He also had 10 rebounds.

    Bolton had 15, and was our best 3 point shooter, making 3 threes.

    Gonzaga also had Hickman in double figures with 11 and Salis with 9. Watson and Nembhard both had 5. Watson also had 7 assists and played a real good game. He appears to have lost weight this year and is toned up quite well.

    Gonzaga continues to shoot poorly from behind the 3 point line shooting just 6-21 for 28,6%. The shot 17-24 from the foul line for 70%.

    I thought that after the first ten minutes Dixie State played well, and gave Gonzaga a good, tough game. They had some very good 3 point shooters, and fought hard and made Gonzaga exert a lot of energy. At one point in the game DS got within 12 points and that's when Strawther went to work.

    On to Texas on Saturday.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:26 PM #2
    Spink
    Spink is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Nov 2018
    Posts
    238

    Default

    Last ten minutes our dudes started to mess together and flow. Good sign. Work in progress.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:27 PM #3
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    scrooner is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,980

    Default

    barttorvik.com projected a 102-67 win (35pt). We got a 97-63 win (34pt). Bitter disappointment.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:28 PM #4
    gu03alum's Avatar
    gu03alum
    gu03alum is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Western Washington
    Posts
    16,763

    Default

    I like Hickman
    Bring back the OCC
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 08:34 PM #5
    zagamatic
    zagamatic is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2009
    Posts
    1,321

    Default

    Switched to the Duke/ Kentucky game after ours, gotta say that our guard play,particularly shooting, improves quickly. That being said, Timme wasn't really himself tonight with foul trouble and they still almost dropped 100. I think that we're going to win some games this year
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 08:37 PM #6
    billyberu's Avatar
    billyberu
    billyberu is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Methow, WA (near a known Mark Few fishing hole)
    Posts
    873

    Default

    A little sloppy at the end of the 1st half and the start of the 2nd. Dixie St were stuck at 3pts for a while. I thought they were really handsy on defense, like Baylor in the Natty.
    Our passes weren't super crisp and they had difficulty with their zone. I really like using Chet at the top of the key busting that zone up, but really somewhat mixed results. 3pt shooting is a liability at this point, but I think they have some improvement in them. We'll see. Chet is a game changer in the paint on defense. He's not strong on the low block, but still is crafty in there. I'm pretty sure he's eye level with the rim...lol.

    Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk
    There's a fine line between fishing and just standing on the shore like an idiot. - Steven Wright

    Beat everyone, and enjoy drinking from a chalice filled with their salty tears.
    Surfmonkey89
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 08:41 PM #7
    zag buddy
    zag buddy is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Posts
    1,697

    Default

    I see a replay at 9pm on root sports direct tv channel 687.
    If you want to be happy tomorrow, think good thoughts today--Bud Fisher


    .
    .
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 08:43 PM #8
    GonzaGAW
    GonzaGAW is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, Wa.
    Posts
    1,250

    Default

    - all in all i liked the defense, even with the middle 15 minutes when there was an obvious let down.
    - all in all i did not like the offense. way too many turnovers, poor 3 point shooting.

    - but i can see there is a high ceiling for the team to improve on both defense and offense
    - but i can see a texas victory unless zags keep turnovers to 12 or less and shoot 37% or better from 3.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 09:08 PM #9
    Therunner's Avatar
    Therunner
    Therunner is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Posts
    811

    Default

    Bolton had a nice overall debut. His 3pt shot was promising

    Hickman did some things and so did Hunter. Hope we keep playing them a min of 15+ mins/game

    Timme's rebounding going to keep him outta the league. Just doesn't have that length or ability to really body for boards.

    Watson 18 mins, really needs 20+. Such an important overall weapon. Former starter.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 09:17 PM #10
    jim77
    jim77 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    2,001

    Default

    Sooo much talent out there....lotta stuff to mesh. Lotta length too. Chet has high IQ...Hes always got his head in the game. Crazy good stats tonight. Strawther put the game out of reach...and I like his aggresiveness. MR Gregg looks 2 years older and much stronger...and Perry loves to mix it up. We have SERIOUS depth.

    Hickman looks smooth and confident with a nice touch...he kinda reminds me of last years #11. I love Hunter's effort on defense and offense...hes almost a defensive first guy...just a HARD worker. Heck, that Graves kid looks really good and in command. The 2 best teams in the WCC are Both called GU....loaded at bigs...loaded at guards...just plane loaded. I could see a big tough WV/BAYLOR TYPE PHYSICALTEAM giving us problems...glad we got Caden...he likes to mix it up. Good win....Dixie state has a nice confident vibe too them and play with confidence...Well Coached.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules