Thread: Gonzaga vs Dixie State Post Game thoughts and analysis

A little sloppy at the end of the 1st half and the start of the 2nd. Dixie St were stuck at 3pts for a while. I thought they were really handsy on defense, like Baylor in the Natty.
Our passes weren't super crisp and they had difficulty with their zone. I really like using Chet at the top of the key busting that zone up, but really somewhat mixed results. 3pt shooting is a liability at this point, but I think they have some improvement in them. We'll see. Chet is a game changer in the paint on defense. He's not strong on the low block, but still is crafty in there. I'm pretty sure he's eye level with the rim...lol.
Surfmonkey89