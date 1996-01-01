Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game - Dixie State

BZ Bulldog of the Game - Dixie State
Tonight’s first test against Division I competition looked a little ragged at times, but the Zags still pulled out a 97-63 win. Chet Holmgren tied Gonzaga’s single game record with 7 blocks to go with a double-double. Strawther also had a double-double and was the game’s top scorer. Five Zags scored in double figures. Watson did a little bit of everything.
Who is tonight’s BZ Bulldog of the Game?
