View Poll Results: BZ Bulldog of the Game

Voters
31. You may not vote on this poll

  • Holmgren

    17 54.84%

  • Strawther

    10 32.26%

  • Watson

    1 3.23%

  • Timme

    0 0%

  • Bolton

    2 6.45%

  • Hickman

    1 3.23%

  • Sallis

    0 0%

  • Someone else? Who?

    0 0%
Results 1 to 9 of 9

Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game - Dixie State

  1. Today, 08:11 PM #1
    Martin Centre Mad Man's Avatar
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Martin Centre Mad Man is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2009
    Location
    Moms Basement
    Posts
    8,048

    Default BZ Bulldog of the Game - Dixie State

    Tonight’s first test against Division I competition looked a little ragged at times, but the Zags still pulled out a 97-63 win. Chet Holmgren tied Gonzaga’s single game record with 7 blocks to go with a double-double. Strawther also had a double-double and was the game’s top scorer. Five Zags scored in double figures. Watson did a little bit of everything.

    Who is tonight’s BZ Bulldog of the Game?

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId/401371246
    Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:15 PM #2
    Spink
    Spink is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Nov 2018
    Posts
    238

    Default

    Unicorn
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:26 PM #3
    zagamatic
    zagamatic is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2009
    Posts
    1,321

    Default

    According to ESPN, Holmgren is the first college player in 25 years to debut with at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 blocks. And he didn't even play that many minutes from what I remember. Gets my vote
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:27 PM #4
    billyberu's Avatar
    billyberu
    billyberu is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Methow, WA (near a known Mark Few fishing hole)
    Posts
    873

    Default

    Chet really stood out during moments of the game. Tying the blocks record in your first college basketball game with a double-double makes his POG status really stand out. I love the havoc he creates around the rim. I thought Nolan Hickman had a few nice sequences and Julian as well.

    Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk
    There's a fine line between fishing and just standing on the shore like an idiot. - Steven Wright

    Beat everyone, and enjoy drinking from a chalice filled with their salty tears.
    Surfmonkey89
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 08:36 PM #5
    HenneZag's Avatar
    HenneZag
    HenneZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, WA
    Posts
    1,589

    Default

    If it wasn't for Chet it would've been much closer at half. Atrocious shooting from 3 and some sloppy play. This team will be exciting but will go through many growing pains.
    America's Team!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 08:37 PM #6
    GonzaGAW
    GonzaGAW is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, Wa.
    Posts
    1,250

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Spink View Post
    Unicorn
    - no offense but i'm already sick of that description and i know i will hear it 2 or 3 times every game i watch on t.v.

    - by the way my vote went to the very unique, one of a kind, mystical tall player.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 08:37 PM #7
    Spink
    Spink is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Nov 2018
    Posts
    238

    Default

    Chet and our bigs passed Dixie out of the zone.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 08:39 PM #8
    NotoriousZ's Avatar
    NotoriousZ
    NotoriousZ is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Location
    Spo Vegas
    Posts
    2,409

    Default

    Holmgren blew up the stat sheet and I loved it but had to go with Strawther. He’s got a swagger going on.
    It's peanut butter jelly time!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 08:53 PM #9
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    10,535

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Spink View Post
    Unicorn
    He's three times the unicorn of Kristapps Porzingis. Chet is one tough hombre, KP is milquetoast.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules