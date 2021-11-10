Thread: Beat the Blazers Beverage Thread

Ravenna Synesthia double hazy IPA - I went to the brewery on Saturday after I got rained out on my outdoor activity. When I got into Seattle, I got stuck in bumper to bumper traffic, especially as I got close to the college. I completely forgot the Ducks were in town to dominate the Huskies. Unfortunately Ducks and Huskies have trouble driving, but I eventually made it to the brewery. I picked up a 4 pack of this beer and it is delicious. I will enjoy this beer while watching this year's Zags for the first time this year.
What are you drinking?