Thread: Beat the Blazers Beverage Thread

    Ravenna Synesthia double hazy IPA - I went to the brewery on Saturday after I got rained out on my outdoor activity. When I got into Seattle, I got stuck in bumper to bumper traffic, especially as I got close to the college. I completely forgot the Ducks were in town to dominate the Huskies. Unfortunately Ducks and Huskies have trouble driving, but I eventually made it to the brewery. I picked up a 4 pack of this beer and it is delicious. I will enjoy this beer while watching this year's Zags for the first time this year.

    What are you drinking?

    Taking it easy tonight, just a couple of Mikes (Hard Lemonade). Check back with me on Saturday when the "real" liquor will be flowing.
    Taking it easy tonight, just a couple of Mikes (Hard Lemonade). Check back with me on Saturday when the "real" liquor will be flowing.
    That's smart. I need to get something special for saturday too.
    Some coffee a little earlier and some water now. Hopefully there is something enough to keep me awake.
    2021 limited edition smoked porter by alaskan. picked it up at costco...just okay. go zags!
    Fresh Hop version of Outer Range Brewings "Steezy"


