#1 Gonzaga gets starts its season off with another visit from Dixie State. This game promises to be another good warm up for GU, but is the first time this team gets to flex its muscle against D1 competition.

Tip: 9:00 PM Eastern, 6:00 PM Pacific


TV Broadcast: KHQ/Root NW
Video Stream: WCC Sports https://wccsports.com/watch/?sid=472029
Radio: SIRIUS-85 | XM-85
Audio Stream: https://thevarsitynetwork.com/audioa...sity-:oas-1503

Live Stats: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/statmonitr/?id=377728