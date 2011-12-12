Thread: Other Games: Opening Day ! Tuesday, 11. 09. 21

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    It's a long, long while from April to November but the wait is over. College hoops returns to the sports landscape on 11/9 with a flurry of games. As a reminder, one can look up the TV / Streaming schedule throughout the season at this website:

    https://mattsarzsports.com/Season/Co...2#.YYnCNNnMI8a

    ( There's a link to that site in the GUB Reference thread within the "General Basketball" Forum ) All tip times listed below are PT

    9 WCC schools will take the floor:

    PORT @ Arizona State - 4:00
    PEP @ Rice - 5:00 - ESPN+
    CSU Fullerton @ SCU - 6:00
    Chattanooga @ LMU - 7:00 - WCCN
    Cleveland St @ BYU - 7:00
    PV A&M @ SMC - 7:00 - WCCN
    LaVerne @ USD - 7:30 - WCCN
    LIU @ USF - 7:30 - WCCN

    Top 25

    Mt. St. Mary's @ #4 Villanova - 1:30 - FS1

    Akron @ #17 Ohio State - 3:00 - ESPN2

    Cent. CT @ #24 UConn - 3:30

    #3 Kansas vs. Michigan State - 4:00 - ESPN ( @ MSG )
    Bellarmine @ #7 Purdue - 4:00
    Texas Southern @ #13 Oregon - 4:00 - PAC12
    UT Martin @ #18 Tennessee - 4:00 - SECN
    Loyola(MD) @ #19 UNC - 4:00 - ACCN
    Quinnipiac @ #21 MD - 4:00
    Siena @ #23 St. Bonaventure - 4:00 - ESPN+

    Jackson State @ #11 Illinois - 5:00 - BTN
    Tenn. Tech @ #12 Memphis - 5:00 - ESPN+
    Hofstra @ #15 Houston - 5:00 - ESPN+
    Mercer @ #16 Arkansas - 5:00 - SECN+ / ESPN+
    Morehead State @ #22 Auburn - 5:00 - SECN+ / ESPN+

    Houston Baptist @ #5 Texas - 6:00 - LNGN
    Louisiana Tech @ #14 Alabama - 6:00 - SECN
    Navy @ #25 UVA - 6:00 - ACCN

    #10 Kentucky vs. #9 Duke - 6:30 - ESPN ( @MSG )

    CalStateBake @ #2 UCLA - 8:00 - PAC12

    Enjoy the season ! #GoZags


    Once, again, THANKS, RENO!


    GoZags!!!
