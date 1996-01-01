-
NCAA Womens Basketball hits TV Tomorrow
For Women's basketball fans, the TV season starts tomorrow.
Here is a link with a complete game schedule: https://www.espn.com/womens-college-basketball/schedule
One really big game tomorrow between Top-10 ranked teams:
#1 South Carolina at #5 NC State at 2:00 PM Pacific on ESPN.
What a game to start off the TV season.
ZagDad
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules