Gonzaga trio among players named to preseason Naismith Trophy watch list
Theo Lawson, The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash.
Mon, November 8, 2021, 11:16 AM


Drew Timme returns to the Naismith Trophy watch list one year after being named a semifinalist for the award and Gonzaga's junior forward is joined by two teammates, freshman center Chet Holmgren and senior point guard Andrew Nembhard.

