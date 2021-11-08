-
Gonzaga trio among players named to preseason Naismith Trophy watch list
Theo Lawson, The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash.
Mon, November 8, 2021, 11:16 AM
Drew Timme returns to the Naismith Trophy watch list one year after being named a semifinalist for the award and Gonzaga's junior forward is joined by two teammates, freshman center Chet Holmgren and senior point guard Andrew Nembhard.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/gonzaga-t...191600957.html
