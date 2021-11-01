WROW: Zags Finish Fall Season at the Head of the Lake
Two boats claim first in the final regatta of the season
SEATTLE, Wash. -- The Gonzaga women's rowing team competed in the Head of the Lake in Seattle on Sunday morning to conclude the fall slate.
In the Champ Women's 8+ race, the Zags took third with a time of 11:38.788 out of nine boats.
The University of Washington took first with a time of 11:15.767.
Gonzaga had a boat take first in the Collegiate JV 8+ with a dominate time time of 12:13.684.
UW placed second with a time of 12:37.819.
Rounding out competition for the Bulldogs was the Collegiate 3V8+ race, where the Zags placed first with time of 12:50.934.
They placed ahead of the other boat in the race from Seattle University, which finished in 14:39.202.
This race concludes the fall season for GU. The spring schedule will come out later this year on GoZags.com.
Champ 8+ Race Lineup:
8: Katelyn Sierhuis
7: Grace Dojan
6: Megan Chalfant
5: Hannah Cooney
4: Perrine Sarraute
3: Camille Ruhlin-Hicks
2: Stephanie Westlund
1: Grace Nickas
c: Sailor Hawes
Collegiate JV 8+ Lineup:
8: Serena Foster
7: Madeline Sontag
6: Kaley Grau
5: Ella Beck
4: Sydney Bohn
3: Kathleen Fisher
2: Tereza Dudzik
1: Reagan Garcia
c: Alesandra Chester
Collegiate 3V8+ Lineup:
8: Tatum Heyl
7: Colleen Weber
6: Lillian Rickett
5: Grace Hare
4: Charlotte Sobol
3: Margaret Ruddell
2: Naomi Halbersleben
1: Savanna Neuman
c: Maren Marshall