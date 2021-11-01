WROW: Zags Finish Fall Season at the Head of the Lake

Two boats claim first in the final regatta of the season

SEATTLE, Wash. -- The Gonzaga women's rowing team competed in the Head of the Lake in Seattle on Sunday morning to conclude the fall slate.

In the Champ Women's 8+ race, the Zags took third with a time of 11:38.788 out of nine boats. The University of Washington took first with a time of 11:15.767.

Gonzaga had a boat take first in the Collegiate JV 8+ with a dominate time time of 12:13.684. UW placed second with a time of 12:37.819.

Rounding out competition for the Bulldogs was the Collegiate 3V8+ race, where the Zags placed first with time of 12:50.934. They placed ahead of the other boat in the race from Seattle University, which finished in 14:39.202.

This race concludes the fall season for GU. The spring schedule will come out later this year on GoZags.com.

Champ 8+ Race Lineup:
8: Katelyn Sierhuis
7: Grace Dojan
6: Megan Chalfant
5: Hannah Cooney
4: Perrine Sarraute
3: Camille Ruhlin-Hicks
2: Stephanie Westlund
1: Grace Nickas
c: Sailor Hawes

Collegiate JV 8+ Lineup:
8: Serena Foster
7: Madeline Sontag
6: Kaley Grau
5: Ella Beck
4: Sydney Bohn
3: Kathleen Fisher
2: Tereza Dudzik
1: Reagan Garcia
c: Alesandra Chester

Collegiate 3V8+ Lineup:
8: Tatum Heyl
7: Colleen Weber
6: Lillian Rickett
5: Grace Hare
4: Charlotte Sobol
3: Margaret Ruddell
2: Naomi Halbersleben
1: Savanna Neuman
c: Maren Marshall

