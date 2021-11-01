WROW: Zags Finish Fall Season at the Head of the Lake

The University of Washington took first with a time of 11:15.767.UW placed second with a time of 12:37.819.They placed ahead of the other boat in the race from Seattle University, which finished in 14:39.202.8: Katelyn Sierhuis7: Grace Dojan6: Megan Chalfant5: Hannah Cooney4: Perrine Sarraute3: Camille Ruhlin-Hicks2: Stephanie Westlund1: Grace Nickasc: Sailor Hawes8: Serena Foster7: Madeline Sontag6: Kaley Grau5: Ella Beck4: Sydney Bohn3: Kathleen Fisher2: Tereza Dudzik1: Reagan Garciac: Alesandra Chester8: Tatum Heyl7: Colleen Weber6: Lillian Rickett5: Grace Hare4: Charlotte Sobol3: Margaret Ruddell2: Naomi Halbersleben1: Savanna Neumanc: Maren Marshall