MROW: Bulldogs Conclude Head of the Lake in Seattle
The men's team competes next Sunday at the San Diego Classic
SEATTLE, Wash -- The Gonzaga men's rowing team completed the Head of the Lake in Seattle on Sunday morning.
The team competed in two races. The first one was the Men's Collegiate 8+, and GU finished third overall out of seven boats.
The team crossed the finish line in 10:27.387 as the University of Washington claimed first with a time of 9:44.958.
"Both boats raced well given the weather and water and it was a good learning experience for two young crews.," head coach Dan Gehn said. "It was great to see University of San Diego up racing in the Northwest. We will see them again next weekend in San Diego at the Fall Classic."
The second races of the day was the Men's Collegiate 3V8+ and they placed fifth
with a finishing time of 12:02.794. UW took first with a time of 10:15.819.
NEXT UP
The Zags travel to San Diego next Sunday to compete in the San Diego Classic.
Results can be found at GoZags.com along with Instagram and Twitter, @ZagMRowing.
Collegiate 8+ Lineup:
8: Aidan McCarthy
7: Jack Githens
6: Michael Powers
5: Lucas Abeln
4: Andrew Lof
3: Jeremiah Guest
2: Aidan Smith
1: Nick Kittleman
c: Gabrielle Sabatini
Collegiate 3V8+ Lineup:
8: Matthew Simmons
7: Owen Kirby
6: Kendal Peter
5: Tyler Smith
4: Jordan Haigh
3: Louis Cerda
2: Dominick Scarola
1: Nehemiah Hires
c: Finn Dugan