-
Trade: Battle in Seattle (2, lower bowl) for game in the Kennel
Looking for a trade: My wife and I (both Zag alums) have two extra tickets for Battle in Seattle vs Alabama on Dec 4th at Climate Pledge Arena. Our friends who were supposed to join us for the game cant make it. Anyway, wed love to trade these extra two seats for two tickets to a home game sometime this season. Please let me know if youre interested. Thanks and Go Zags!
-
