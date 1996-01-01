Thread: Gonzaga vs Lewis and Clark St: Your thoughts and analysis

Gonzaga vs Lewis and Clark St: Your thoughts and analysis
Gonzaga 112 Lewis & Clark St 62
Timme was unstoppable. He scored whenever he wanted to. He had 19 points by half-time.
Holmgren. Continued to show me why he is the number one player coming out of High School, He is the next Kevin Durant. And IMO a better player than Kevin because he can play defense. He really is a great shot blocker. I really enjoy watching him bring the ball upcourt like a guard.
I saw a different Watson last night, and that makes me feel good. Like the old Watson he is great on defense, and Gonzaga WILL NEED his defense. However, this year he brings more confidence on offense and more hustle. IMO he plays harder which he really lacked in last year.
Strawther continued to show that he is a terrific scorer.
I have to give a shoutout to Sallis. I love how he plays the game. I love the energy he plays with. He IS everything that I hoped he would be.
Our guards trouble me on offense. I'm thinking mostly about their 3 point shooting. It was bad in the first game, and it was equally as bad last night. I do not go along with the thinking that we don't have a Kispert. I think we do, and that player is Strawther. Strawther is a very good 3 point shooter. The player we are going to miss is Ayayi. Ayayi was a good 3 point shooter, and in many games when we needed someone to nail down a 3 it was Ayayi, and not often Kispert. Nembhard was not a good three point shooter last year and unfortunately he has not improved. The player who troubles me the most offensively is Hickman. I am kind of shocked because i saw a lot of video on him and he looked like a real good outside shooter. He has just not adjusted to the D1 game. I'm holding out my final analysis on shooting guards until I see what Harris will bring to the team once he gets back playing. He is a very good offensive player and plays without fear.
I will be interesting to see how Few deals with this problem. IMO, from what I've seen so far, I think Sallis is a better player than Hickman. I've been pretty impressed with Sallis so far. If this happens, I feel it could be okay because Bolton is a good ball handler and can help Nembhard run the offense. Few started 3 guards last night, NEmbhard, Bolton and HIckman, and imo it was not that impressive. And in fact, they looked bad. The first 8 minutes were the worst part of the game. Stawther needs to start at the 3, and if things don't change I'd start Sallis in stead of Hickman. Thats enough out of me right now. Lets see what you all have to say.
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!