Thread: Gonzaga vs Lewis and Clark St: Your thoughts and analysis

  Today, 07:47 AM #1
    Reborn
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,659

    Default Gonzaga vs Lewis and Clark St: Your thoughts and analysis

    Gonzaga 112 Lewis & Clark St 62

    Timme was unstoppable. He scored whenever he wanted to. He had 19 points by half-time.

    Holmgren. Continued to show me why he is the number one player coming out of High School, He is the next Kevin Durant. And IMO a better player than Kevin because he can play defense. He really is a great shot blocker. I really enjoy watching him bring the ball upcourt like a guard.

    I saw a different Watson last night, and that makes me feel good. Like the old Watson he is great on defense, and Gonzaga WILL NEED his defense. However, this year he brings more confidence on offense and more hustle. IMO he plays harder which he really lacked in last year.

    Strawther continued to show that he is a terrific scorer.

    I have to give a shoutout to Sallis. I love how he plays the game. I love the energy he plays with. He IS everything that I hoped he would be.

    Our guards trouble me on offense. I'm thinking mostly about their 3 point shooting. It was bad in the first game, and it was equally as bad last night. I do not go along with the thinking that we don't have a Kispert. I think we do, and that player is Strawther. Strawther is a very good 3 point shooter. The player we are going to miss is Ayayi. Ayayi was a good 3 point shooter, and in many games when we needed someone to nail down a 3 it was Ayayi, and not often Kispert. Nembhard was not a good three point shooter last year and unfortunately he has not improved. The player who troubles me the most offensively is Hickman. I am kind of shocked because i saw a lot of video on him and he looked like a real good outside shooter. He has just not adjusted to the D1 game. I'm holding out my final analysis on shooting guards until I see what Harris will bring to the team once he gets back playing. He is a very good offensive player and plays without fear.

    I will be interesting to see how Few deals with this problem. IMO, from what I've seen so far, I think Sallis is a better player than Hickman. I've been pretty impressed with Sallis so far. If this happens, I feel it could be okay because Bolton is a good ball handler and can help Nembhard run the offense. Few started 3 guards last night, NEmbhard, Bolton and HIckman, and imo it was not that impressive. And in fact, they looked bad. The first 8 minutes were the worst part of the game. Stawther needs to start at the 3, and if things don't change I'd start Sallis in stead of Hickman. Thats enough out of me right now. Lets see what you all have to say.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:12 AM #2
    ZagHouse
    ZagHouse is online now Kennel Club
    Join Date
    Jan 2009
    Posts
    314

    Default

    I was intrigued or puzzled with the decision to start three guards. I think Strawther starting makes more sense from a match-up standpoint and Sallis feels like a logical substitution when he needs to sit. I thought Anton was a menace on defense and should have been credited with another steal if not for a held ball. Chet is still a work in progress on the low block. He couldn’t move Walker by backing down and struggled a bit in the half court. Right now, he needs us playing fast because a competent big will be able to keep him from establishing position if we try to run the offense through him down low.

    Our defense looks like it could be fun. Tons of length and active hands.
    Nemhard looks like he’s really worked on his conditioning. His first step looks faster.
    Perry will be fun to watch as he gets better. BC 2.0.
    Last edited by ZagHouse; Today at 08:44 AM.
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:21 AM #3
    bartruff1
    bartruff1 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    7,805

    Default

    Better defense....better transition....too much dribbling and individual plays....progress....
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:28 AM #4
    TacomaZAG
    TacomaZAG is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Tacoma, WA
    Posts
    1,622

    Default

    First time seeing the 2021 version of the ZAGS last night. Liked what I saw a lot. Agree with Reborn regarding Sallis and Strawther. It is incredibly early, but this might be the most difficult year for the coaching staff to keep the rotation to the typical 7 or 8.

    Another great problem to have...............

    One thing I'm sure of this year, Sallis is the ZAG 2021 "hair guy" without a doubt!!

    Go ZAGS
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:34 AM #5
    GoZags's Avatar
    GoZags
    GoZags is online now Super Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    University Place, WA (aka Chambers Bay)
    Posts
    5,357

    Default

    BTW loved seeing Stockton's kid (and other locals) out on the court for the Warriors.

    Can't figure out how that happened as the Zags NEVER schedule anyone local.

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:36 AM #6
    Therunner's Avatar
    Therunner
    Therunner is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Posts
    806

    Default

    any injury update/followup on Watson?

    he looked bothered by that left knee tweak, yet played tough the rest of the way...

    Timme's ankle seemed minor, as did Bolton's back injury.
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:47 AM #7
    TacomaZAG
    TacomaZAG is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Tacoma, WA
    Posts
    1,622

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by GoZags View Post
    BTW loved seeing Stockton's kid (and other locals) out on the court for the Warriors.

    Can't figure out how that happened as the Zags NEVER schedule anyone local.
    Good call GZ..............

    Really enjoyed the post game embrace between Coach Michaelsen and "baby Stocks". The GU family atmosphere extends to Lewiston Idaho, and much farther afield. DD also had a good comment about The Warehouse and "baby Stocks" involvement over the years.

    That was fun to see.

    Go ZAGS
    Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

