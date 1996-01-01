View Poll Results: BZ Bulldog of the Game

Voters
30. You may not vote on this poll

  • Timme

    24 80.00%

  • Holmgren

    1 3.33%

  • Strawther

    0 0%

  • Bolton

    0 0%

  • Hickman

    0 0%

  • Sallis

    1 3.33%

  • Nembhard

    0 0%

  • Watson

    2 6.67%

  • Perry

    2 6.67%

  • Someone else? Who?

    0 0%
Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game - Lewis-Clark State

    Default BZ Bulldog of the Game - Lewis-Clark State

    Another easy win against another overmatched opponent. The Zags are deep. They are big. They are talented. Who was tonights BZ Bulldog of the Game?

    Game Stats

    http://stats.statbroadcast.com/mobile/?id=377727
    Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
    Default

    I went with Anton for his defensive prowess, he was a beast out there...a bit outside the box maybe, but I'm glad to see him playing with abandon.
    Default

    I love these guys but their 3pt shooting by players who will see consistent action other than Strawther/Holmgen needs to improve. if it doesn't - teams will guard accordingly and it will impact the play around the basket. Timme will see much more coverage if Gonzaga can't keep defenses honest. That and their youth are my only concerns.
    Love the Zags!!!
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    I went with Anton for his defensive prowess, he was a beast out there...a bit outside the box maybe, but I'm glad to see him playing with abandon.
    His knee OK?

    Everyone held their collective breathe when he launched awkwardly off his left knee, and came up limping immediately afterward.

    Didn't seem to bother him much a few plays later, yet unsure if adrenaline and toughness were covering up his injury.

    We need this guy. Feels like the glue this season, and will win up some games.
