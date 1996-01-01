Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game - Lewis-Clark State

Another easy win against another overmatched opponent. The Zags are deep. They are big. They are talented. Who was tonights BZ Bulldog of the Game?
Game Stats
http://stats.statbroadcast.com/mobile/?id=377727
Timme
Holmgren
Strawther
Bolton
Hickman
Sallis
Nembhard
Watson
Perry
Someone else? Who?
Another easy win against another overmatched opponent. The Zags are deep. They are big. They are talented. Who was tonights BZ Bulldog of the Game?
Game Stats
http://stats.statbroadcast.com/mobile/?id=377727
Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
I went with Anton for his defensive prowess, he was a beast out there...a bit outside the box maybe, but I'm glad to see him playing with abandon.
I love these guys but their 3pt shooting by players who will see consistent action other than Strawther/Holmgen needs to improve. if it doesn't - teams will guard accordingly and it will impact the play around the basket. Timme will see much more coverage if Gonzaga can't keep defenses honest. That and their youth are my only concerns.
Love the Zags!!!
Everyone held their collective breathe when he launched awkwardly off his left knee, and came up limping immediately afterward.
Didn't seem to bother him much a few plays later, yet unsure if adrenaline and toughness were covering up his injury.
We need this guy. Feels like the glue this season, and will win up some games.