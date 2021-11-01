Thread: WBB: Zags Open Season with Exhibition Against CWU this Saturday

WBB: Zags Open Season with Exhibition Against CWU this Saturday

The game is set to tipoff in McCarthey at 2 p.m.-/RV Gonzaga (0-0, 0-0 WCC) vs. Central Washington (0-0)SATURDAY, NOV. 6 | 2 P.M. | McCARTHEY ATHLETIC CENTER | SPOKANELIVE VIDEO | LIVE STATS | Radio: 790 AM KJRB- Gonzaga welcomes Central Washington in an exhibition for both teams Saturday at 2 p.m.- The Zags are receiving votes in the most recent USA TODAY Sports/WBCA Top 25 Coaches Poll.- The two teams have 19 all-time regular season meetings against each other. Gonzaga leads 17-2 overall as the Zags have posted two 100 point games against CWU with the series dating back to 1981.- The Zags have a history of cruising in their season-opening exhibitions. Gonzaga has an average margin of victory of 55 points in exhibition wins over the past three games.- In their last exhibition in 2019, the Bulldogs eased to a 105-45 exhibition win over Warner Pacific. The Zags were 50 percent from the field and outscored the Knights 54-20 in the paint. On the defensive side, GU forced 28 turnovers and finished with 18 steals. The Bulldogs more than doubled WPU's rebounds, finishing with a 51-23 advantage on the glass. Junior Jenn Wirth paced the Zags with a team-high 17 points on 5-of-8 shooting and a perfect 7-for-7 from the line. She added seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks. Senior Katie Campbell added 16 points, four assists and three steals, while Jill Townsend and LeeAnne Wirth rounded out the double-figure scoring with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Jessie Loera dished out a game-high six assists and finished with seven points and five steals.- In 2018-19, GU opened its season with an 86-43 victory over Carrol College (Mont.). The Zags were 55.7 percent from the floor, including 46.7 percent from beyond-the-arc, while limiting the Saints to 30.2 percent shooting. The Bulldogs also won the rebounding battle with a 38-29 edge on the glass.- Last season, the Zags advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth-straight year under head coach Lisa Fortier.- Gonzaga returns two starters and seven letterwinners from last season's squad that claimed the Zags' fifth consecutive West Coast Conference regular season title.-The Zags won their ninth WCC Tournament Title in 2021 with a thrilling victory over BYU in the championship game.- GU went undefeated last year at home with a perfect 9-0 record. Overall, the Zags have been undefeated at home since Feb. 16, 2019, with a 37-1 overall record in the last three seasons.- The Bulldogs open the regular season at home on Thursday, Nov. 11 against Montana State. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m.- Central Washington University only competed in two games last year against Western Washington University. The team was slated for eight games last season, but due to COVID protocols, only two games were played.- The 'Cats see the return of only four players from the 2019-2020 roster, the last to play a full schedule. Senior Kassidy Malcolm leads the way for the returning 'Cats alongside junior Samantha Bowman, sophomore Tori Maeda, and sophomore Jenna Troy.- In the spring of 2021 the 'Cats managed only two matches with GNAC rival Western Washington in which they dropped both games. Prior to the abbreviated COVID-19 spring season, the 'Cats finished 19-11 overall and fourth in the GNAC conference with a 13-7 conference record.- This season the 'Cats look to utilize last year's transfer Kizzah Maltezo, who joined the 'Cats staff after playing for Concordia (Portland) before the universities closure. The 'Cats also added recent transfer Nicole Ajayi, a sophomore from Labette Community College in Kansas who provides various new tools for the 'Cats offense.- The Gonzaga women's basketball team put on a show at the 2021 Numerica FanFest in the Kennel at the McCarthey Athletic Center on Saturday, Oct. 16.- Fans were treated to special player and coaching staff introductions, a skills contest and a three-point shootout before an intrasquad scrimmage.- The blue squad defeated the red team, 30-25, in the 16-minute team scrimmage.