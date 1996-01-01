New on the Menu: Bree Salenbien Excited to Show Her Versatility as Highest-Ranked Recruit in Gonzaga Womens History

By Jim Allen(509) 459-5437Like most freshmen at Gonzaga University, Bree Salenbien is majoring in time management.Away from family for the first time, shes balancing books and midterms and trying to have some fun  the usual expectations for an 18-year-old who plans to be an elementary schoolteacher.But while staying grounded, Salenbien also is reaching for the stars.So talented on the basketball court that she was getting Division I scholarship offers in the eighth grade, Salenbien lost count  36, I think  by the time she was halfway through high school.Because of the pandemic, Salenbien signed with GU without having seen the campus or the sellout crowds at the Kennel. Instead, the deal was sealed by a home visit with the GU staff.I was impressed with their passion, Salenbien said.Now shes a Zag and the highest-rated recruit in program history, with all the predictable expectations from fans and the media for someone who can play at least two positions at the college level.Earlier this year, coach Lisa Fortier did little to rein in those hopes.I mean, shes 6-foot-3 and she can do everything, Fortier said. Shes a phenomenal shooter. Shes super versatile and shes feisty. Shes not afraid of the big moment and shes not afraid of physicality.Fortier dialed it back a bit following last months Fan Fest. Asked which newcomer was showing the most promise, she singled out Salenbien  by just a little bit.That came after Salenbien won the 3-point shooting contest and did almost everything else with an upperclassmens skill during the 16-minute scrimmage.