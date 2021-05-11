Second exhibition of the season is against Lewis and Clark State. Of interest of course is that Sam Stockton, the son and brother of Zags, makes a visit to the Kennel.

Live Stream (rumor according Steve Karr is no geolock): https://www.khq.com/sports/livesports/
Audio Stream: https://thevarsitynetwork.com/audioa...sity-:oas-1503
Stats: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/statmonitr/?id=377727