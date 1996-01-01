Gonzaga women still arranging the pieces ahead of exhibition game against CWU
By Jim Allen
jima@spokesman.com
(509) 459-5437
With only three days left until their first game, the Gonzaga women still havent figured out a starting lineup.
Thats not as bad as it sounds partly because the opponent in Saturdays exhibition is Central Washington, a Division II program that played only two games last year because of COVID-19.
Besides, the Zags had to start someone in a recent closed-door scrimmage at UCLA, and there are plenty of candidates.
But more than anything, coach Lisa Fortier and her staff are enjoying the process of figuring out what to do with this group of people and help them be the most successful they can be.
In other words, this is less about picking up the pieces than rearranging them.
Graduation is always tough, Fortier said before practice Wednesday afternoon at the Kennel. Its been an interesting year so far.
Fortier said shes still looking for more separation among the players who are in the mix for playing time, which includes the entire lineup apart from freshman Payton Muma (redshirting this year) and redshirt sophomore Kylee Griffen (who is getting a medical retirement)
.
Looking back on the scrimmage at UCLA, Fortier praised the squads halfcourt defense but wants to see better transition on defense and communication on offense.
When things got hard down there, we didnt necessarily know where the ball was going, Fortier said. It will take a little time to get to know where to direct the pass.
Pressed on who might be starting, Fortier said it would probably be players who have been with the program.
Based on that, expect to see Kayleigh Truong and Cierra Walker at guard, Abby OConnor at the wing and Melody Kempton and Yvonne Ejim at forward.
Because Central Washington isnt UCLA, expect everyone else to play early and often.