Gonzaga women still arranging the pieces ahead of exhibition game against CWU

By Jim Allen(509) 459-5437With only three days left until their first game, the Gonzaga women still havent figured out a starting lineup.Thats not as bad as it sounds  partly because the opponent in Saturdays exhibition is Central Washington, a Division II program that played only two games last year because of COVID-19.Besides, the Zags had to start someone in a recent closed-door scrimmage at UCLA, and there are plenty of candidates.But more than anything, coach Lisa Fortier and her staff are enjoying the process of figuring out what to do with this group of people and help them be the most successful they can be.In other words, this is less about picking up the pieces than rearranging them.Graduation is always tough, Fortier said before practice Wednesday afternoon at the Kennel. Its been an interesting year so far.Fortier said shes still looking for more separation among the players who are in the mix for playing time, which includes the entire lineupLooking back on the scrimmage at UCLA, Fortier praised the squads halfcourt defense but wants to see better transition on defense and communication on offense.When things got hard down there, we didnt necessarily know where the ball was going, Fortier said. It will take a little time to get to know where to direct the pass.Based on that,Because Central Washington isnt UCLA, expect everyone else to play early and often.