Thread: Sad start to the season

The NBA year has been pretty bad so far regarding recent Zag arrivals to the league - not sure I have much to add other than hoping things turn around.
Clarke @ Memphis - Despite some moderately productive bench minutes earlier in the year, and a slightly (re)improved shooting form, he hasn't been seeing any minutes in recent or close games.
Tillie @ Memphis - Not getting any playing time
Rui @ Washington - MIA from the team for mystery personal reasons - no sign of him at all
Ayayi @ Washington - Barely logged a minute after being cut by LA
Corey @ Washington - Has appeared in 6 games and scored 11 points. 20% from 3 (small sample size)
Suggs @ Orlando - Struggling in just about every way possible except defense, but he's being asked to do a lot of a terrible team.
The Clarke situation confuses me the most, since he is productive when he plays. Maybe he and Killian just need new teams.