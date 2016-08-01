Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Sad start to the season

  Today, 08:17 PM #1
    StatZag
    Sad start to the season

    The NBA year has been pretty bad so far regarding recent Zag arrivals to the league - not sure I have much to add other than hoping things turn around.

    Clarke @ Memphis - Despite some moderately productive bench minutes earlier in the year, and a slightly (re)improved shooting form, he hasn't been seeing any minutes in recent or close games.

    Tillie @ Memphis - Not getting any playing time

    Rui @ Washington - MIA from the team for mystery personal reasons - no sign of him at all

    Ayayi @ Washington - Barely logged a minute after being cut by LA

    Corey @ Washington - Has appeared in 6 games and scored 11 points. 20% from 3 (small sample size)

    Suggs @ Orlando - Struggling in just about every way possible except defense, but he's being asked to do a lot of a terrible team.


    The Clarke situation confuses me the most, since he is productive when he plays. Maybe he and Killian just need new teams.
  Today, 08:35 PM #2
    bartruff1
    

    You didn't mention Kispert or Pangos or Collins ....or Sabonis .....the NBA has freak athletes with amazing skills and size....it is a completely different world.......and you have to be in the right place at the right time.....look at what happened to Sabonis when he escaped Oklahoma City...

    Suggs will have a career...hopefully somewhere else...
  Today, 08:47 PM #3
    kitzbuel
    

    Kispert is making a mark for himself with limited minutes.
