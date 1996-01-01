Aaron Rodgers out with COVID after a positive test
The bad part about this, in my opinion, is that in August he was asked if he was vaccinated. He replied that he was immunized.
He requested the NFL allow him to use alternative treatment, and they said no. He has not followed any of the mandated protocols for unvaccinated players or staff, masking etc.
The Freddy and Fitzsimmon show speculated that the NFL and the Packers would both decline to put any more punishment on one of the faces of the NFL and on a franchise that is also one of the storied franchises.
In my opinion, once again...that sucks.
https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/...qb-return-more
I'm laughing. Why aren't you?