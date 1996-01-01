Thread: Lewis-Clark State Game Viewing for Out of Area Fans

Any viable suggestions for fans w/o access to KHQ TV broadcasts (or Root)? If not, and the only option is to turn off the TV and go fishing -- Any recommendations for a good fishing spot for the day after tomorrow?
Any viable suggestions for fans w/o access to KHQ TV broadcasts (or Root)? If not, and the only option is to turn off the TV and go fishing -- Any recommendations for a good fishing spot for the day after tomorrow?
SLOZag
"Kids come here to better their own lives, not ours. If you take a players failures as a personal affront . check yourself." - Chick-Stratino'sUrDaddy
I do not get KHQ and have no idea why....some arcane FCC rule ?........but I was able to stream the game on their site.....perhaps with no Geo Tracker ......that was a small GMC SUV........and it was excellent .....HD quality with no buffering or freezes ..... unfortunately I had to listen to Heister and Dano.....