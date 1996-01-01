Thread: Oklahoma St 2022 post-season ban

"The NCAA also upheld all of its original punishments, sources said, including a three-year probationary period that will start effective immediately and end Nov. 3, 2024; a scholarship reduction of three over an unspecified period of time; and other recruiting restrictions (such as fewer days on the road, fewer official visits and phone call limitations) that were previously put in place and adhered to by Oklahoma State."The NCAA managed to drag it out long enough to get Cade Cunningham in the tournament for 2 games.