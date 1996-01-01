Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Oklahoma St 2022 post-season ban

  Today, 06:12 AM
    scrooner
    scrooner
    Feb 2007
    1,949

    Default Oklahoma St 2022 post-season ban

    https://www.cbssports.com/college-ba...ng-violations/

    "The NCAA also upheld all of its original punishments, sources said, including a three-year probationary period that will start effective immediately and end Nov. 3, 2024; a scholarship reduction of three over an unspecified period of time; and other recruiting restrictions (such as fewer days on the road, fewer official visits and phone call limitations) that were previously put in place and adhered to by Oklahoma State."

    The NCAA managed to drag it out long enough to get Cade Cunningham in the tournament for 2 games.

    I doubt this has much of an effect on the Anthony Black recruitment.
  Today, 06:48 AM
    Birddog
    Feb 2007
    Oklafriggenhoma
    7,644

    Just wait till Kansas gets a slap on the wrist
  Today, 06:55 AM
    strikenowhere
    Sep 2009
    New Jersey
    1,751

    Quote Originally Posted by scrooner
    https://www.cbssports.com/college-ba...ng-violations/

    "The NCAA also upheld all of its original punishments, sources said, including a three-year probationary period that will start effective immediately and end Nov. 3, 2024; a scholarship reduction of three over an unspecified period of time; and other recruiting restrictions (such as fewer days on the road, fewer official visits and phone call limitations) that were previously put in place and adhered to by Oklahoma State."

    The NCAA managed to drag it out long enough to get Cade Cunningham in the tournament for 2 games.

    I doubt this has much of an effect on the Anthony Black recruitment.
    Hard to tell that, don't you think? The kid might really want to play in the NCAA tournament and Ok St., currently the frontrunner, has been banned from it.

    EDIT: nevermind, the ban is for this year's tournament in the '21-'22 season, not '22-'23 when Black would be present
  Today, 06:59 AM
    strikenowhere
    Sep 2009
    New Jersey
    1,751

    On a related note; how unfair is it for the kids currently in the program that were still in high school when all the shenanigans went down? I never understood the postseason ban; why not just require Ok St. to forfeit their NCAA share(s) if they would be selected to the tournament instead? That would punish the school, not the kids.
  Today, 07:13 AM
    Irish_eliZAG's Avatar
    Irish_eliZAG
    Aug 2018
    Ireland
    237

    Quote Originally Posted by strikenowhere
    Hard to tell that, don't you think? The kid might really want to play in the NCAA tournament and Ok St., currently the frontrunner, has been banned from it.

    EDIT: nevermind, the ban is for this year's tournament in the '21-'22 season, not '22-'23 when Black would be present
    They also get: a scholarship reduction of three over an unspecified period of time
    Probably the only Gonzaga fan in Ireland!
