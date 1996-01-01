Division II School Beats Pepperdine: 77-50
Point Loma Nazarene University, a Division 2 school, hosted D-1 Pepperdine on Saturday night and didnt just beat the Waves. They ran em out of the gym in an impressive 77-50 win.
