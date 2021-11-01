Women's Cross Country Enters USTFCCCA Rankings at No. 29
Men's and women's teams nationally ranked at the same time for first time in program history
SPOKANE, Wash. Gonzaga women's cross country's big race at the West Coast Conference Championships on Friday continues to pay dividends in the national conversation.
The Zags clocked in at No. 29 in the national team rankings of the USTFCCCA Coaches' Poll Tuesday, cracking the Top 30 for the first time this season and notching GU's highest ranking as a team since 2015. GU also rose to a program-best No. 3 in the West Region rankings released Monday.
After finishing 21st and defeating three ranked teams in a highly competitive race at the Nuttycombe Invitational two weeks prior and receiving national votes for the first time as a result, the Zags finished second overall at WCC Championships to knock off then-No. 27 Portland and get two runners Kristen Garcia and Elisabeth Danis on the All-WCC First Team with seventh- and tenth-place individual finishes respectively. All of GU's runners finished in the top 50, with a 51-second spread between them.
"Incredible day for our program," said Head Women's Coach Jake Stewart after the race. "We felt like if we ran the race plan we put together, second was attainable. And to go out and execute, I'm so proud of this team."
"We have a group of ladies that really believe in themselves, believe in what we're trying to accomplish and today was a result of that."
This also marks the first time both the GU men's and women's teams were nationally ranked at the same time in program history. The men clocked in at No. 15 in this week's rankings after a second-place finish of their own at WCC's.
Up Next
The Zags' postseason continues in two weeks at the NCAA West Regional Championships in Sacramento, Calif. on Nov. 12.
