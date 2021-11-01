Women's Cross Country Enters USTFCCCA Rankings at No. 29

After finishing 21st and defeating three ranked teams in a highly competitive race at the Nuttycombe Invitational two weeks prior and receiving national votes for the first time as a result, the Zags finished second overall at WCC Championships to knock off then-No. 27 Portland and get two runners  Kristen Garcia and Elisabeth Danis  on the All-WCC First Team with seventh- and tenth-place individual finishes respectively. All of GU's runners finished in the top 50, with a 51-second spread between them.