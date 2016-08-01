Thread: - - - 2021-2022 Woohoo and ZagPhish Men's Basketball Schedule of Destiny

Results 1 to 5 of 5

2021-2022 Woohoo and ZagPhish Men's Basketball Schedule of Destiny

    2021-2022 Woohoo and ZagPhish Men's Basketball Schedule of Destiny

    And NOW.....the season has permission to officially begin.

    As always, huge props to ZagPhish on the design/graphics aspect.


    No major changes to the beautiful design from last season. This is going to look gorgeous on the fridge! Here is a quick preview.





    Shoot me a quick email and I'll reply back to you with a copy of the schedule. Make sure to let me know if you want any alternate time zone versions (and remember, I am time-zone-challenged, so keep things simple like "Spokane +2 hours" or "Gonzaga time -3 hours". haha). The alternate time zone versions aren't quite ready. As soon as they are, I'll send em right over.

    Email your requests to nathanchase82@yahoo.com


    GO ZAGS!
    One note- I didn't put any specific distinctions between the games on Root, Root Plus, and Root Sports Plus. That would have just been WAY too wordy and muffled things up on the schedule. Just know that if it says ROOT, you might want to double check exactly which ROOT channel the game will be on that given night. I'm still not even quite sure how that all will work....
    You are missing six games.
    You got that right.

    I've actually thought about this for a decade now. Once we do win it all, I'm going to edit the schedule to include all game results, scores and all (and maybe high stat contributors over in the notes section) going allllll the way up through the 'ship. That will look BEAUTIFUL on the wall!
    Love that idea
