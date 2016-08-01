Thread: - - - 2021-2022 Woohoo and ZagPhish Men's Basketball Schedule of Destiny

And NOW.....the season has permission to officially begin.
As always, huge props to ZagPhish on the design/graphics aspect.
No major changes to the beautiful design from last season. This is going to look gorgeous on the fridge! Here is a quick preview.
Shoot me a quick email and I'll reply back to you with a copy of the schedule. Make sure to let me know if you want any alternate time zone versions (and remember, I am time-zone-challenged, so keep things simple like "Spokane +2 hours" or "Gonzaga time -3 hours". haha). The alternate time zone versions aren't quite ready. As soon as they are, I'll send em right over.
Email your requests to nathanchase82@yahoo.com
GO ZAGS!