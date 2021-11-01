Women's Cross Country Moves to Program-Best No. 3 in West Region

While some shakeup at the Pac-12 championships gave GU room to move up, the Zags' strong performance at WCC's did plenty of the work, too.A 51-second spread amongst GU's runners was the second-fastest of the day behind the Cougar's 0:39 mark, with three more Zags in the top 20 behind Kristen Garcia and Elisabeth Danis, whose seventh- and tenth-place finishes secured them All-WCC First Team honors. The runner-up finish also comes on the heels of a 21st-place finish at Nuttycombe that saw them knock off three ranked teams., which finished in that order in their own conference competition. Receiving votes in the last national poll, GU will look to crack the top 30 in the next national rankings released tomorrow morning.