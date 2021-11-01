Women's Cross Country Moves to Program-Best No. 3 in West Region
Following an impressive second-place finish at West Coast Conference Championships in Concord, Calif. on Friday, Gonzaga women's cross country moved to a program-best No. 3 in the USTFCCA West Region Rankings released Monday, topping a previous best of No. 5 two weeks ago.
While some shakeup at the Pac-12 championships gave GU room to move up, the Zags' strong performance at WCC's did plenty of the work, too.
A 51-second spread amongst GU's runners was the second-fastest of the day behind the Cougar's 0:39 mark, with three more Zags in the top 20 behind Kristen Garcia and Elisabeth Danis, whose seventh- and tenth-place finishes secured them All-WCC First Team honors. The runner-up finish also comes on the heels of a 21st-place finish at Nuttycombe that saw them knock off three ranked teams.
"Incredible day for our program," said Head Women's Coach Jake Stewart after the race. "We felt like if we ran the race plan we put together second was attainable. And to go out and execute, I'm so proud of this team."
"We have a group of ladies that really believe in themselves, believe in what we're trying to accomplish and today was a result of that."
In the West Region, the Bulldogs moved ahead of Stanford (No. 4) and Portland (No. 5) after defeating the Pilots as a team at conference championships, sitting behind No. 1 Oregon and No. 2 Washington
, which finished in that order in their own conference competition. Receiving votes in the last national poll, GU will look to crack the top 30 in the next national rankings released tomorrow morning.