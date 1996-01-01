Thread: Gonzaga vs Eastern Oregon: Your thought and analysis if you like, of the game.

Great summary Reborn, I watched all but the last five mins. of the game and had a similar impression.
Originally Posted by Reborn
I know its only an exhibition game, but all games are fun to talk about. Here is my take,
As usual I saw another GREAT passing team, always looking to hit the open man. I don't think I've ever seen so many layups in a game.
I haven't seen the stats but I think the outside shooting was good. Strawther was very accurate, and so was Holmgren, Greg and even Watson. Our bigs can shoot the three. Coming into the season I wondered how good this team could shoot from the outside. So far it's impressive.
This TEAM is so good that the first team All-American (Timme) didn't have to do much to win by 60.
Perry is definitely a stud.
Holmgren is everything I had hoped he would be. I really really like how he plays the game. He does it all. A totally complete player.
This team likes to dunk.
I thought Watson played well.
That's enough from me for now. I'll let you all chime in. Let's have some discussion about the game. We have 4 days before the next one.
Go Zags!!!
On your point about what a great passing team this is, I noted in the game thread that Timme really seems to be adapting to a very different front court look this season where he doesn't have to do it all. He came out "pass first", and then settled in. The unselfishness and high-level passing of our teams year in and year out is something we should never take for granted.
