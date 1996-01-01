Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Gonzaga vs Eastern Oregon: Your thought and analysis if you like, of the game.

    Default Gonzaga vs Eastern Oregon: Your thought and analysis if you like, of the game.

    I know its only an exhibition game, but all games are fun to talk about. Here is my take,

    As usual I saw another GREAT passing team, always looking to hit the open man. I don't think I've ever seen so many layups in a game.

    I haven't seen the stats but I think the outside shooting was good. Strawther was very accurate, and so was Holmgren, Greg and even Watson. Our bigs can shoot the three. Coming into the season I wondered how good this team could shoot from the outside. So far it's impressive.

    This TEAM is so good that the first team All-American (Timme) didn't have to do much to win by 60.

    Perry is definitely a stud.

    Holmgren is everything I had hoped he would be. I really really like how he plays the game. He does it all. A totally complete player.

    This team likes to dunk.

    I thought Watson played well.

    That's enough from me for now. I'll let you all chime in. Let's have some discussion about the game. We have 4 days before the next one.

    Go Zags!!!
    Default

    Great summary Reborn, I watched all but the last five mins. of the game and had a similar impression.

    On your point about what a great passing team this is, I noted in the game thread that Timme really seems to be adapting to a very different front court look this season where he doesn't have to do it all. He came out "pass first", and then settled in. The unselfishness and high-level passing of our teams year in and year out is something we should never take for granted.
    Default

    Agreed with everything Reborn mentioned.

    It was especially cool to see Joe Few enter the game for the last couple of minutes. Years ago, I was getting a haircut near where Mark and Marci Few live, and in walked Mark Few and a very young Joe Few.

    To seeing Joe playing for his dad's number ranked team was special.
