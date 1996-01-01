Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: BIS Primer

    BIS Primer

    I'm here for my annual post.

    Regarding Battle in Seattle....

    Climate Pledge Arena is an awesome venue and huge improvement over Key Arena. I was at the Kraken/Canadiens game last Tuesday, and here are some observations/advice if you're attending BIS:

    Get to Seattle Center early.

    Parking is expensive. Think about mass transmit. The monorail is free from downtown if you have a game ticket.

    Ozzie's has survived the pandemic. Buckley's will also be a popular pre/post game venue.

    Masks are required in Climate Pledge Arena.

    Proof of vaccination is also required. My strongest recommendation is to download the Clear app and set it up for Climate Pledge. If you have the Clear app, you will get in much faster than if you show your paper vaccination card. A picture of your vaccination record on your phone WILL NOT WORK, only the Clear app. A negative test alone will not be accepted unless it accompanies a valid proof of exemption from the vaccine from a medical professional or religious leader.

    Download the CLEAR app from the Google Play or Apple App stores and tap the white Health Pass tile.
    Select ARENAS and CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA.
    Easily enroll or verify your identity with a quick selfie.
    Follow the prompts to verify your proof of vaccination.

    Bring your credit card. You can't purchase food/drink/merch in the arena with cash.

    Make sure you're not maxed out on your credit credit card. Food and drink are pricey. $13 for a large can of Coors, for example.

    Sight lines are very good, but it is a hockey arena. Expect the end zone seats to be a ways from the action.

    The Kraken team store has some awesome gear. The official Adidas Kraken sweater (jersey) is very nice. Most locals go with dark home colors.

    Welcome to Seattle!

    Go Zags!
    You have to love the Gonzaga fan. Not satisfied to be affronted merely by common hosings at the hands of ragtag referees, he plows all avenues of discontent. - John Blanchette

    Gonzaga University...Home of the Zags...The Bulldogs. If you pronounce it "Gone Zaw Ga," they'll know you're not from here and they may charge you more for your coffee. - Garrison Keillor
    Default

    Thanks, Santa.
    Default

    From what I've been told, only the roof is the same (which dates back to when it was called Seattle Center Coliseum). The building itself is brand new.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, AND WE STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL !
    Default

    All true.

    Fun fact: the hockey ice is made from rainwater collected from the roof.
    Default

    They should use UW Husky fans’ tears.
    Default

    Thanks so much for the primer on the Climate Pledge Arena and the Battle in Seattle. Really appreciate the information. Attended several of the BISs in past years, excited to return to this one.
