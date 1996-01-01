Thread: Shoutout to the Kennel Club

-
Shoutout to the Kennel Club
The Kennel Club was fantastic yesterday from the start and all the way through the end of the game. They were out in full force and befitting of a #1 team. They were great!
Glad to hear, on the stream they seemed lifeless. Wife and I were commenting how disappointed we were after a season off, but maybe it didn’t come through on TV.
